The global medical gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during 2022- 2027.

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

MARKET INSIGHTS Medical gloves are essential to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that protect against harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, the global medical gloves market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics, and others, support the growth.

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903750/?utm_source=GNW
As it helps health professionals and patients prevent contamination, thereby reducing the spread of infections and disease transmission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) endorses that gloves should be used to reduce the risk of contamination with blood and other body fluids and decrease the spread and transmission of germs from a health professional to patients and vice versa. In addition, the medical gloves market is expected to grow as they protect against chemical and biological agents, good structural stability, mechanical strength, and resistance. They guarantee durability and multifunctionality in a diversified environment.

In 2022, the Monkeypox disease spread in many countries. One of the preventive measures includes the usage of medical gloves among healthcare professionals. Such factors are contributing to the consistent medical gloves market growth. The WHO issued guidelines to support surveillance, laboratory work, clinical care, infection prevention and control, risk communication, and community engagement to educate vulnerable communities and the public about monkeypox. Recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) includes medical gloves, gown, medical mask, and eye protection – goggles or face shield. This expects to increase the demand for medical gloves among healthcare facilities.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPURTUINIES

Growing Demand for Powder-free or Non-powdered Medical Gloves

With the use of latex gloves, there has been a growing incidence of allergic or hypersensitivity reactions among healthcare workers. Allergic reactions such as irritant contact dermatitis, a non-immunologic response to an irritant, or skin damage occur on the wrists and hands. Due to this, the global gloves market is expected to boost as people are shifting to adopt non-powdered or powder-free gloves, synthetic gloves, or low-protein latex gloves.

A Rise in Development of Novel Medical Gloves

Manufacturers focus on research and development activities to develop novel disposable gloves in the healthcare industry. Vendors are developing newer innovative medical gloves that meet new market requirements. For instance, the University of Nottingham developed a new anti-microbial medical glove that kills microorganisms without adding chemicals.

Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing

Automation in medical gloves manufacturing has taken several strides. It has further decreased medical glove costs and helped the global medical gloves market to grow significantly. Companies have established modern automatic medical gloves production lines. Hartalega Holdings, a leading vendor, has become one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of Stringent Health Regulations

In response to growing concerns among HCPs and industry experts, new research information, and new barrier materials, many standards have been developed for medical glove manufacturing over the years. The FDA requirements for market entry of medical glove manufacturers have also changed accordingly, leading to the production of high-quality gloves. With the latest guidelines mandating the application of gloves, the growth of the medical gloves market is likely to increase worldwide.

Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves

In recent years, there has been a shift from nitrile gloves to latex ones in the medical segment. Majorly due to various advantages of nitrile gloves and the presence of latex allergies from natural rubber latex material. One of the significant advantages is that nitrile gloves offer higher resistance to chemicals, oils, and acids and have superior strength to natural rubber.
The University of Pennsylvania’s Environmental Health and Radiation Safety unit has revealed that nitrile is a synthetic rubber that acts as an excellent material for general-purpose gloves due to its chemical resistance and elasticity. Such properties also make these disposable nitrile gloves common for surgical applications and handling laboratory chemicals, boosting nitrile’s growth over latex gloves in the global medical gloves market.

High Risk of Cross Contamination in Healthcare Settings

Hospital-acquired infections have become a significant risk among patients and healthcare workers in healthcare centers worldwide. Cross-contamination occurring at the hands of HCPs is considered the most common HAI transmission. HAIs can lead to serious infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Hence, gloves have been mandated in the healthcare center to prevent spreading infections acting as a significant growth factor in the medical gloves market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Insights By Material

The nitrile gloves market accounted for a major share of 55.20% by revenue, and the latex segment constituted a share of 45.56% by volume in 2021. Nitrile latex gloves are now almost as comfortable and breathable as natural rubber latex gloves. In addition, nitrile latex gloves can be sterilized without affecting their physical properties. Therefore, due to their superior performance, many industries choose nitrile latex gloves in the medical gloves market.

Segmentation by Material
• Nitrile
• Latex
• Vinyl
• Neoprene
• Others

Insights By Applications

The global medical gloves market is divided into an examination and surgical segments by application segments. In 2021, the examination segment accounted for a significant share of 81.89% of revenue. Examination gloves prevent infectious agents’ disease transmission between patients and healthcare providers. They are available as both sterile and non-sterile in the market. Most examination gloves are made of latex and are widely used in medical examinations, diagnostic examinations, and other lab practices also prefer examination gloves.

Segmentation by Application
• Examination
• Surgical

Insights By Category

In 2021, the non-powdered medical gloves market accounted for 68.97% by revenue and 73.12% by volume. Initially, the powdered glove segment had a better industry share. However, powdered gloves were causing serious allergies and skin irritations among users, causing end-users to shift to powder-free gloves. Many organizations made multiple guidelines to avoid the use of powdered gloves. This has drastically reduced the use of powdered gloves in the medical gloves market, giving a higher share to the non-powered.

Segmentation by Category
• Non-Powdered
• Powdered

Insights By End-User

The hospital end-user segment accounted for 54.08% of revenue and is likely to retain its industry dominance during the forecast period. Hospitals are the primary contact for health issues. In addition, hospitals are preferred places for surgeries as they are equipped with the required technology, and skilled professionals are placed to handle complex cases. Physicians, nursing staff, and other helpers wear gloves as a part of the standard protocol helping to contribute significantly to the global medical gloves market to prevent the spread of diseases among healthcare workers and patients.

Segmentation by End-user
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• ASCS
• Clinics
• Others

GEOGRAPHICAL OVERVIEW

• North America accounted for the largest share of 33.93% in the global medical glove market. North America is one of the largest consumers of gloves, and the consumption of medical gloves is also high in this region. This is due to the increased awareness among the general population regarding hand hygiene and well-established healthcare settings which are accessible to a majority of the population in the region.
• The APAC region is a mixture of developed and developing countries with large populations. APAC comprises a mix of healthcare markets at different stages of development. Japan, for instance, is one of the world’s largest and most well-developed healthcare industries. The surgical trends in Japan reflect the growing emphasis on cost-containment, demand for advanced and minimally invasive technologies, and efforts to reduce the dependency on expensive, high-acuity care settings.
• In 2021, Europe accounted for 31.13% of the global medical gloves market. Significant factors contributing to the growth of the industry in Europe are growth in the aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the emergence of epidemics and pandemics. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK account for the largest share of the European medical glove market.

Segmentation by Geography
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Philipines
o Thailand
o Malaysia
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Netherlands
o Poland
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
o Columbia
o Chile
• Middle East & Africa
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Iran

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global medical gloves market is highly competitive and dynamic, with many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of gloves for examination and surgical applications. Approximately 400 vendors are offering a wide array of medical gloves worldwide. Key players in the global medical gloves market include Ansell, Kossan Rubber Industries, Hartalega Holdings, and Supermax, which have consistently grown over the last few years. Moderate to high growth of major players will continue to boost the global medical gloves market.

Key Vendors
• ANSELL
• Hartalega Holdings
• Kossan Rubber Industries
• Mercator Medical
• Supermax
• Top Glove

Other Prominent Vendors
• A1 Glove
• Happy Hand Gloves
• Hycare International
• Kanam Latex Industries
• Meditech Gloves
• Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Berhad
• Tan Sin Lian Industries
• VLHS
• Winmed Group
• YTY Group
• ACTEON
• AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL
• AlboLand
• American Nitrile
• Amigo Surgicare
• Amkay Products
• ANSELL
• B. Braun Melsungen
• Bergamot
• BERNER International
• Cardinal Health
• CEABIS
• Demophorius Healthcare
• DIDACTIC
• Elcya
• ERENLER MEDIKAL
• Franz Mensch
• GLOVE RESOURCES
• Hartalega Holdings Berhad
• Hepro
• HUM
• HYGECO
• Innovative Gloves
• INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
• Indoplas Philippines
• KALTEK
• Kossan Rubber Industries
• Leboo Healthcare Products
• LOW DERMA
• Medadv
• MEDIBASE
• Medilivescare Manufacturing
• Mercator Medical
• Mölnlycke Health Care
• MRK Healthcare
• Neomedic
• Phoenix Rubber Products
• Pidegree Industrial
• Polyco Healthline
• PM Gloves
• Quality Latex Products
• RFB Latex
• Riverstone Holdings
• Robinson Healthcare
• Safeshield gloves
• Sara healthcare
• SHIELD Scientific
• SHOWA GROUP
• Smart Glove
• Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company
• Semperit AG Holding
• Supermax
• Top Glove
• TROGE MEDICAL
• Unigloves
• WRP Asia Pacific
• Wujiang Evergreen

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the size of the global medical gloves market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global medical gloves market?
3. What are the key driving factors in the medical gloves market?
4. Who are the key vendors in the medical gloves market?
5. Which region holds the largest global medical gloves market share?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903750/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Paredes' field goals rally Stampeders past Argonauts 22-19

    TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders safety Elie Bouka still knows what to do when he gets his hands on the football. Bouka returned an interception 62 yards for the touchdown that helped rally Calgary past the Toronto Argonauts 22-19 on Saturday night. Bouka's pick-six at 12:23 of the third quarter pulled the Stampeders to within 19-16 before Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point conversion. But the six-foot-one, 204-pound Laval, Que., native's TD set the stage for veteran kicker Rene Parede

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going