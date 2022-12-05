The Global Medical Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 74.58 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the medical diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $ 74. 58 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases, growing geriatric population, and the demand for personalized medicine.



The medical diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• IVD

• Diagnostic imaging



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Research laboratories and institutes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the global adoption of advanced treatment solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the medical diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in digital in-vitro diagnostics sector and the use of digital health in rapid diagnostics for poc will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Medical diagnostics market sizing

• Medical diagnostics market forecast

• Medical diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical diagnostics market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the medical diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

