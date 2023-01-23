Global Medical Clothing Market Report to 2031 - Featuring 3M, Cardinal Health, Carhartt and Medline Industries Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Clothing Market By Product, By Usage, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical clothing market was valued at $42,438.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $96,376.33 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Medical clothing is the sanitary clothing worn by physicians, nurses, dentists, and other workers involved in patient care. Healthcare workers and physicians wear surgical clothing to protect themselves from bacteria and microorganisms. Surgical clothing consists of surgical caps, safety goggles and face shields, masks and gloves.

The increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and the rise in healthcare expenditures boost the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, an estimated 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) worldwide. 5.6 million men, 3.3 million women, and 1.1 million children.

Tuberculosis (TB) is present in all countries and age groups. Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that spread from person to person through microscopic droplets released into the air. This can happen when someone with the untreated, active form of tuberculosis coughs, speaks, sneezes, spits, laughs, or sings. Medical clothing provides protection against the spread of tuberculosis (TB) to healthcare workers Thus, an increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) and a rise in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and hypertension, where hospitalization is recommended, contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2021, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes.

The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension increase the hospital visit of patients and sometimes hospitalization is recommended. In addition, factors such as an increase in the prevalence of dental problems, and road accidents drive the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in surgical procedures propels the demand for surgical aprons.

Moreover, the increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced medical clothing, rise in U.S. food & drug administration (USFDA) approvals, and novel product launch in the market by key players boost the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in medical clothing such as antibacterial & fluid-repellant further contribute to market growth. However, the strict regulations by the government on medical clothing may hinder the growth of the market.

The medical clothing market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, end user, and region. By product segment, the market is classified into surgical drapes, facial protection, gloves, and others. Based on the usage segment, the market is divided into health workers and patients. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include 3M, BARCO UNIFORMS, Cardinal Health, Carhartt, Inc, CHEROKEE UNIFORMS, Landau Uniforms, Medline Industries, Inc, Narang Medical Limited, Smith+Nephew, and Vestex protects.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medical clothing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing medical clothing market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the medical clothing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global medical clothing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

300

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$42438 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$96376.33 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL CLOTHING MARKET, BY PRODUCT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Surgical drapes and gowns
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.2.4 Surgical drapes and gowns Medical Clothing Market by Type
4.2.4.1 Reusable Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2 Disposable Market size and forecast, by region
4.3 Facial protection
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Gloves
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Other
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL CLOTHING MARKET, BY USAGE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Health worker
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Patients
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL CLOTHING MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Hospitals and Clinics
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MEDICAL CLOTHING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 3M
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 BARCO UNIFORMS
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Cardinal Health Inc.
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Carhartt, Inc
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 CHEROKEE UNIFORMS
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Landau Uniforms
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Medline Industries, Inc
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Narang Medical Limited
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Smith+Nephew
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Vestex protects
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38tcwb

