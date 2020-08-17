Global Medical Care Enter a Digital and Sharing World against Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / CIMG (The Chain Intelligent Medical-Treatment on the Global), organized by Singapore BIT GLOBAL FOUNDATION LTD, is committed to exploring the diversified smart medical ecosystem blockchain, and effectively using artificial intelligence and big data analysis technology to create a block-based, global diversified digital pharmaceutical commercialization platform. Characterized by non-tampering and traceable, blockchain is applied in smart medical ecology, medical equipment mall, digital asset exchange, etc. During the unprecedented pandemic, nations, and countries worldly proposed to strengthen data sharing, explore the construction of patient-led medical data sharing mechanism, and use blockchain to achieve safe flow and authorized access, which plays a remarkable role in the prevention and control of COVID-19.

View photos

In recent years, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) have started pilot projects in the healthcare sector based on blockchain to achieve medical data capture and utilization information security. According to Research by WinterGreen Research and Global Market Insights, the size of the blockchain + healthcare market will expand rapidly, which is predicted to exceed $3 billion in 2024.

Under this trend, CIMG aims to radiate global economic market applications. It started with the smart medical market, utilizing the advantages of blockchain technology, reshaping a new global medical smart medical application ecology, and achieving a reliable, fast, and economically friendly new decentralized medical service ecology. Aaron, the CEO of the BIT GLOBALIZATION FOUNDATION and co-founder of CIMG, believed in the context of globalization. The healthcare industry in the world faces unbalanced development, with many barriers to healthcare data. To solve this problem, CIMG traces the healthcare field through the block- chain and combines it with acute medical treatment.

With the features of stability, security, scalability, and ease of use, it attacks traditional medical ecology's pain points, including centralized management, lack of record, inefficiency, and cyber insecurity. Block-chain ensures data security with advantages of decentralization, trace-ability information, information transmission, and sharing based on a consensus mechanism. Medical treatment is one of the industries with the most development potential in the data era. In terms of medical information security and privacy protection, blockchain and medical treatment can be deeply integrated to improve the efficiency of medical data use significantly. Organizations, including the WHO, IBM, Microsoft, and other tech companies, government agencies are partnering in building the blockchain-based open data hub, which aims to quickly and precisely detect Covid-19 carriers and infection hot spots around the world.

With blockchain technology being applied, it can optimize the management of the existing process, reduce costs, and provide users a better experience. "Currently, electronic medical records are promoting blockchain technology in a wide range, which has improved the efficiency compared with previous paper ones. Block-chain technology is a further process improvement for medical treatment," Zheng Lei, a Chinese economist, said. COVID-19 is a unique challenge to the local, national, and international community. In addition to developing vaccines, it also needs to explore a medical data system based on blockchain actively, making epidemic prevention and control more transparent.

Story continues