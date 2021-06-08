Global Media Outlets, Including New York Times and Guardian, Hit by Apparent Server Outage

Some of the world’s biggest online media platforms including The New York Times, The Guardian and Le Monde, have been temporarily taken offline. A cause is not yet known, but it’s thought a server outage could be at play.

Users trying to access sites such as The New Yorker, The Independent and the Financial Times’ FT.com at around 11 a.m. GMT were greeted with a 503 service error.

More from Variety

Users of social media platforms including Reddit, Twitch and Pinterest have also reported outages on those sites.

It is believed the source of the outages is a disruption to a key content delivery network, thought to be Fastly. Fastly.com is also down, showing a blank page saying “connection failure.”

The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2021

More to come.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.