Global Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market Growth Trends to 2027: Demand for Electronic Access Control from the Hospitality Sector

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2022-2027.



Emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning play a prominent role in digitalizing of locks. IoT is increasingly gaining momentum across various sectors and provides significant growth opportunities for electromechanical locks in the market. Smart electromechanical locks promote efficiency, save time, and provide a better experience to users. People are increasingly opting for smart products and are equipping their homes with devices that enable home automation. Hence, the continuous innovations to upgrade the electromechanical locks is likely to support the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market:

Wireless Access Control & Locking

High Potential in Emerging Markets

The emergence of New Technologies (IoT, AI/ML)

Increasing Number of Smart Homes

Growing Construction in the Commercial Sector

Co-working Spaces Driving Demand for Digital Locks

Demand for Electronic Access Control from the Hospitality Sector

Key highlights:

Mechanical and electromechanical locks have an established market worldwide, and their demand is also driven by the adoption of new doors in all buildings. Locks have always been a standard component in both residential and non-residential buildings, including commercial and industrial buildings and locks now have a long-established market.

As the global construction industry rebounds from the impact of COVID-19, the market is expected to witness developments among high construction zones with some of the developments precipitating to local levels, allowing to create some degree of pull demand for new and innovative products.

An increase in new hotels and rooms presents opportunities for both mechanical and electromechanical locks. The demand for electromechanical locks is driven by the growing need for digital access control capabilities in hotels.

Key Questions Answered

What are the mechanical and electromechanical locks market size and growth by 2027?

Which region is generating the largest revenue in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?

Who are the key players in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?

What are the primary factors that is fostering the market growth for electromechanical locks?

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

Product Type

Installation

End-User

Geography

Segmentation Analysis:

The surge in the growth of the mechanical & electromechanical locks market in the Latin American region is mainly due to the new construction of small & medium scale corporate offices as well as replacement & renovation activities in the residential, industrial & educational segments.

The demand for electromechanical locks is rising as part of renovation activities, especially in developed countries. These locks offer functionalities of image and video capturing and alarm settings from remote locations, which makes the market grow through its unique innovations.

Mechanical locks also have adoption in automatic and glass doors as terminal locking systems. As in such doors, mechanical locks are installed to keep them closed when the premises are shut, for instance, retail outlets and corporate premises at night. Hence, such developments are also propelling the demand for mechanical locks across the globe.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Mechanical Locks

Electromechanical Locks

Market Segmentation by Installation

Replacement

New Construction

Market Segmentation by End-User

Hospitality

Corporate

Retail

Healthcare

Residential

Education

Others

Geographical Analysis

APAC has the highest potential for both electromechanical and mechanical locks, mainly driven by a surge in building construction activities in both rural and urban areas as well as rising demand for digital locks in replacement activities to accelerate the growth of the market.

Driven by new construction in the residential and retail segments, the Middle East and Africa have a higher potential for mechanical locks than Europe and North America. The region is also expected to present profitable prospects for the electromechanical segment. However, the demand for electromechanical locks will be confined to selected countries and end-user segments.

Prominent Vendors

Allegion

ASSA ABLOY

Honeywell

Master Lock

Dormakaba Group

Other Prominent Vendors

ABUS

Alban Giacomo

Brisant-Secure

Baldwin Hardware

Cal-Royal

Codelocks

Deltana Enterprises

DOM Security

Dynasty Hardware

GEZE

Godrej

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Hager Group

Hampton Products International

ISEO

Kason Hardware

Keyu Intelligence Co

Kiwi

Lawrence Hardware

Oubao

Onity

PERCo

PRIME-LINE Products

Rejuvenation

SAFETRON

Southco

Tell Manufacturing

