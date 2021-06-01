Global Mechanical Control Cables Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Dublin, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Control Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):
AeroControlex
Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.
Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.
Cablecraft Motion Controls
Crane Aerospace & Electronics
Drallim Industries Limited
Elliott Manufacturing
Escadean Ltd.
Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.
Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.
Kuster Holding GmbH
Lexco Cable Mfg.
Loos & Co. Inc.
Orscheln Products
Ringspann GmbH
Sila Group
Triumph Group
Tyler Madison, Inc.
VPS Control Systems, Inc.
Wescon Controls
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
