Global Material Handling Market Report (2021 to 2030) - Key Drivers and Restraints

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Handling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global material handling market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global material handling market is expected to grow from $83.85 billion in 2020 to $92.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the material handling ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Material HAndlin market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider material handling market, and compares it with other markets.

Story continues

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The material handling market section of the report gives context. It compares the material handling market with other segments of the material handling market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the material handling market are Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Beumer Group, Liebherr Group, Dematic Group, Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Eisenmann AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, and Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd.



The material handling market consists of sales of material handling machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing material handling machinery and equipment such as jib crane, pallet jack, vertical carousel, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Lithium-ion technology is an emerging trend in the material handling market. Li-ion batteries are environmentally friendly and offer higher energy densities than lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. It can store more electricity and is mostly preferred for electric vehicles that are used in material handling. Additionally, Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, charges quickly, and doesn't require cool-down intervals. For instance, Flux Power Holdings, Inc., a prime developer of advanced Li-ion batteries, launched the LiFT Pack L48 Li-ion battery pack at MODEX 2020. The battery is specifically designed for 3-wheel forklifts which are used in narrow aisle and high-performance warehouses. The battery offers high capacity and also demands minimum maintenance.



The material handling market covered in this report is segmented by type into automated guided vehicles; automated storage and retrieval systems; trucks and lifts; cranes; pallet racking; conveying systems; hoists; others. It is also segmented by operations into assembly; distribution; transportation; others and by end-user into food and beverages; automotive; construction; consumer goods and electronic; pharmaceuticals; e-commerce; others.



In April 2019, Daifuku Co. Ltd., a leading provider of material-handling equipment, acquired India-based Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Daifuku in setting up its Factory and Distribution Automation (FA&DA) division of its Indian subsidiary and also allow the expansion of manufacturing and distribution business segments within Asia. Vega Conveyors & Automation Pvt. Ltd. is a leader in producing ready, safe, and cost-effective systems in the field of conveying, material handling and packaging automation across industry segments.



The growth of the material handling market witnessed growth owing to a rise in the e-commerce industry. According to the Census Bureau of the US Department of Commerce, retail e-commerce sales in the second quarter of 2020 hit $211.5 billion which is an increase of 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020. The increase in e-commerce is mostly driven by Covid-19 as people preferred shopping online rather than visiting any physical store. Rising e-commerce industry growth boosted the demand for material handling services and with this increase, the industry players in the material handling market are focusing on developing customized equipment and systems such as manufacturing engineered systems, smart warehousing, and remotely tracked transport vehicles. Therefore, the increase in online shopping is expected to drive the material handling market during the period.



Safety is one of the major challenges in the material handling market in construction sites. In construction sites, material handling equipment is a major cause of accidents though safety measures are being followed and monitored continuously. Material handling involves diverse operations at the construction sites such as hoisting tons of steel with a crane, driving a truck loaded with bricks and concrete, or operating any other material handling equipment including hydraulic excavators, lifting devices, and conveyor systems and lack of operational experience results in the number of accidents and deaths. For instance, according to a study published by the Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences on August 2020, there were around 25.3% of accidents were caused due to material handling at construction sites of Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia. Lack of safety and inexperienced workers at the construction sites results in more accidents in material handling and this can impact the material handling market negatively.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Material Handling Market Characteristics



3. Material Handling Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Material Handling



5. Material Handling Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Material Handling Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Material Handling Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Material Handling Market Segmentation

7. Material Handling Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Material Handling Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Material Handling Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Material Handling Market

9. China Material Handling Market

10. India Material Handling Market

11. Japan Material Handling Market

12. Australia Material Handling Market

13. Indonesia Material Handling Market

14. South Korea Material Handling Market

15. Western Europe Material Handling Market

16. UK Material Handling Market

17. Germany Material Handling Market

18. France Material Handling Market

19. Eastern Europe Material Handling Market

20. Russia Material Handling Market

21. North America Material Handling Market

22. USA Material Handling Market

23. South America Material Handling Market

24. Brazil Material Handling Market

25. Middle East Material Handling Market

26. Africa Material Handling Market

27. Material Handling Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Material Handling Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Material Handling Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Toyota Industries Corporation

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Beumer Group

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Liebherr Group

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Dematic Group

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Material Handling Market



29. Material Handling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hicfw6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



