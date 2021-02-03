Global Massive Open Online Course Industry
Global Massive Open Online Course Market to Reach $40. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Massive Open Online Course estimated at US$5. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 33.3% over the period 2020-2027. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.4% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR
The Massive Open Online Course market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.8% and 28.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Massive Open Online Course Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
