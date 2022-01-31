Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market and E-Learning Market 2022- By Competitive Analysis, Revenue Generation, Investment, Latest Trends, Opportunities Assessment Till 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·6 min read

Global MOOC Platforms Market and E-Learning Market Research analyzes global product demand and key business issues such as market costs, gross margins, tariffs, tariffs and other subjects. Create surveys that provide insights into current and future trends in the industry, assessing market share, size, and geographic conditions in terms of value and quantity. The report also highlights subsegments to provide insights into base year earnings and expected future periods.

Pune, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Massive Open Online Course (Mooc) Platforms Market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing technological advancements during the forecast period. This information is published in latest report, titled, “Global Massive Open Online Course (Mooc) Platforms Market 2022-2028.” MOOCs (massive open online courses) are the final stage of remote education, as they provide public educational materials to students all around the world. They are designed to be scalable to big online crowds, with free participation and no formal criteria, to enable millions of people around the world with the opportunity to learn through hundreds of public and private colleges and organizations. This factor is expected to drive the Massive Open Online Course (Mooc) Platforms market growth in the coming years.

The key players covered in this report:

  • LinkedIn Learning

  • Pluralsight

  • Coursera

  • Udemy

  • Udacity

  • Alison

  • EDX

  • Xuetangx

  • Edmodo

  • WizIQ

  • Simplilearn

  • Federica EU

  • Skillshare

  • Futurelearn

  • NovoEd

  • Iversity

  • Intellipaat

  • Edureka

  • Linkstreet Learning

  • Jigsaw Academy

  • Kadenze

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 epidemic has significantly altered the dynamics of a number of industries. The new coronavirus outbreak has sparked a global shift to online learning at a variety of institutions. Taking all of these factors into account, the MOOC market is likely to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Massive open online course (MOOCs) are distance learning courses that may be accessible by a huge number of people via the internet. After the course is completed, these courses also provide a certificate of completion at a low cost.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Massive Open Online Course (Mooc) Platforms Market share as an increasing concern for digital learning in the country. However, due to the growing trend of digitization in businesses, Spain accounted for the greatest market share for the component. This has forced employees to improve their skillsets.

Segmentation by Type:

  • XMOOC Platforms

  • CMOOC Platforms

The bulk of Massive Open Online Course (Mooc) Platforms providers have similar business structures and are competing for the same percentage of the share. Companies are offering solutions within the frameworks of cMOOC and xMOOC, which are defining the global market. The only advantage these companies have is the collaboration and enrollment criteria, which is also variable. To strengthen their regional footprint, providers are increasingly forming partnerships with regional universities.

Segmentation by Application:

  • K-12 Education

  • University Education

  • Adult and Elderly Education

  • Corporate

Udacity, Inc. announced a partnership with Nutanix, a cloud computing company, in March 2020. The company now provides a contemporary Hybrid Cloud Nanodegree Program as a result of this relationship. This program will expand learning opportunities in the rapidly evolving cloud innovations market, which are critical for enterprises looking to improve their IT foundation. This collaboration allows the organization to expand its cloud computing training offerings.

Detailed TOC of Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Size by Player
4 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
Continued…

Report 2:

GLOBAL E-LEARNING MARKET 2022-28:

E-Learning, or electronic learning, is the way of learning and training through digital resources. It is provided through electronic devices such as computers, tablets and even cellular phones that are connected to the internet. This makes it easy for users to learn anytime, anywhere, with few restrictions. In the report, the e-learning service providers and the e-learning content providers are included.

By Company:

  • Skillsoft

  • Adobe

  • SAI Global

  • Cornerstone

  • Oracle

  • NAVEX Global

  • John Wiley and Sons

  • Japan Foundation

  • SAP

  • Infor

  • Articulate

  • Udemy

  • Benesse

  • Justsystem

  • Pearson

  • EDX

  • Atama Plus

  • Smart Education

  • Schoo

  • StreetAcademy

  • CLEAR

  • Surala Net

  • Coursera

  • Udacity

  • Eden

  • Proseeds

  • NetLearning

  • Paiza

  • Skillshare

  • LinkedIn

  • Pluralsight

  • Uicommons

  • LIGHTWORKS

  • E-learning

Market Analysis and Insights: Global E-Learning Market

The global E-Learning market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, from US$ million in 2021, at a CAGR of % during 2022-2028.

In Japanese Market, E-Learning key players include Benesse, Justsystem, NetLearning, Oracle, SAP, etc. These top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

In terms of product, Cloud-Based is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Academic, followed by Corporate, Government, etc.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global E-Learning market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global E-Learning market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global E-Learning market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global E-Learning market.

Segment by Type

  • On-Premise E-Learning

  • Cloud-Based E-Learning

Segment by Application

  • Academy

  • Corporate

  • Government

Global E-Learning Scope and Market Size

E-Learning market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-Learning market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

TOC Points:

1 Report Business Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 E-Learning Breakdown Data by Type
5 E-Learning Breakdown Data by Application

Continued…

