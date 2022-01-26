Global Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology and Application Report 2021-2030: Miniaturization of Mass Spectroscopy Devices and Untapped Emerging Markets Creates Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass spectrometry market was valued at $6,523 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15061.63 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2021 to 2030. Mass spectrometry (MS) is an analytical technique used to determine and identify the quantity of a compound within a sample, and traces of components at minute concentrations. It allows scientists and researchers to comprehensively catalogue sophisticated samples in a single analysis. In this process, initially, the sample is ionized by the loss of an electron. Then the ions are categorized and divided on the basis of their charge and mass, which are measured by the use of a computer.

Mass spectrometry provides increased sensitivity over other analytical systems, owing to reduced background intrusion and superior specificity from characteristic fragmentation patterns to detect unknown compounds. In addition, it can also identify the existence of suspected compounds and data regarding molecular weight of the compound in the mixture, and provide data about isotopic abundance of elements and chemical data determined for the short term.

In addition to its use in the study of active genomics, metabolomics and proteomics, it is also used in many clinical settings (such as drug monitoring, abuse drugs and clinical toxicology), as well as in combination with other analytical techniques, e.g. chromatography (GC) or liquid chromatography (LC).

The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancement in mass spectrometry and an increase in private funding and government grants for R&D in mass spectrometry. Stringent guidelines for food products have been set in food & beverage industry by regulating authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration. Furthermore, the advantages of mass spectrometry over other analytical techniques are expected to fuel market growth.

North America accounted for the highest share of $2,648.34 million in the mass spectrometry market in 2020 and is expected to reach $5871.02 million in 2030. Whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the study period.

The prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies for increasing their market share. These include expansion of their geographical presence through collaborations and partnerships and an increase in investment in developing long-acting and effective products with lower adverse effects.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Waters Corporation

  • Kore Technologies, Ltd.

  • Dani Instruments S.P.A.

  • Leco Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

  • Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

  • Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

  • Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

  • FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

  • Single Mass Spectrometry

  • Ion Trap

  • Quadrupole

  • Time-of-Flight (TOF)

  • Other Mass Spectrometry

By Application

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Biotechnology

  • Industrial Chemistry

  • Environmental Testing

  • Food & Beverage Testing

  • Other Applications

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. Key findings of the study
2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Market share analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Technological Advancement in Mass Spectroscopy
3.5.1.2. Growth in concerns for food and environmental welfare
3.5.1.3. Increase in use of Mass Spectrometry Techniques
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High cost of spectrometry equipment
3.5.2.2. Requirement of highly trained professionals
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Miniaturization of mass spectroscopy devices
3.5.3.2. Untapped emerging markets
3.6. COVID-19 impact on the market
3.7. Recent Technological advancement
3.8. Average selling price of mass spectrometry devices

CHAPTER 4: MASS SPECTROMETRY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Hybrid mass spectrometry
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Market size and forecast of hybrid mass spectrometry, by Type
4.2.4.1. Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)
4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.3. Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)
4.2.4.4. Market size and forecast
4.2.4.5. Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS)
4.2.4.6. Market size and forecast
4.2.5.9.1. FT-ICR MS
4.2.5.9.2. Orbitrap
4.3. Single mass spectrometry
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3.4. Market size and forecast, of single mass spectrometry, by type
4.3.5. Market size and forecast, by technology
4.3.6. Ion Trap
4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast
4.3.7. Quadrupole
4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast
4.3.8. Time of Flight (TOF)
4.3.8.1. Market size and forecast
4.4. Other mass spectrometry

CHAPTER 5: MASS SPECTROSCOPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.2. Pharmaceuticals
5.3. Biotechnology
5.4. Security
5.5. Industrial Chemistry
5.6. Environmental Testing
5.7. Food & beverage testing
5.8. Forensic
5.9. Clinical
5.10. Other Applications

CHAPTER 6: MASS SPECTROMETRY MARKET, BY REGION
6.1. Overview
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uyefj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • 3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • 'A pretty easy process:' With new contract done, Bombers' Collaros focused on 3-peat

    WINNIPEG — It’s fitting Zach Collaros signed a new contract with the Blue Bombers while celebrating a belated Christmas with family in his hometown. The team’s star quarterback gave fans a gift by inking a one-year deal Thursday. He also received a contract widely reported to be worth $550,000. “We did Christmas (Thursday) at my parents' house for my niece, who's 10 years old, and obviously for our two daughters, so my sister and her husband came over,” Collaros said Friday in a call with media

  • Dalano Banton working to become a spark off the bench for Raptors

    Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • Gary Trent Jr. ‘felt amazing’ returning to Raptors’ lineup

    Gary Trent Jr. returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup Friday against the Washington Wizards and said it “felt amazing” being back on the floor with his teammates. He also touched on how he takes pride on the defensive side of the ball and the challenges of sitting out for so long. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • Sidney Crosby delivers supernatural, no-look nutmeg pass for absurd assist

    Penguins star Sidney Crosby delivered one of the finest passes you'll ever see on Tuesday night versus the Coyotes.

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Pressure on Dutch to continue winning ways at Olympic oval

    Thomas Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened. The national federation named Kai Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol. Making it worse for Krol is that he and Verbij are best friends. Verbij headed to South Korea, finishing sixth in the 1,000, while Krol went home to his couch. That’s how compet