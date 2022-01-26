Global Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology and Application Report 2021-2030: Miniaturization of Mass Spectroscopy Devices and Untapped Emerging Markets Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass spectrometry market was valued at $6,523 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15061.63 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2021 to 2030. Mass spectrometry (MS) is an analytical technique used to determine and identify the quantity of a compound within a sample, and traces of components at minute concentrations. It allows scientists and researchers to comprehensively catalogue sophisticated samples in a single analysis. In this process, initially, the sample is ionized by the loss of an electron. Then the ions are categorized and divided on the basis of their charge and mass, which are measured by the use of a computer.



Mass spectrometry provides increased sensitivity over other analytical systems, owing to reduced background intrusion and superior specificity from characteristic fragmentation patterns to detect unknown compounds. In addition, it can also identify the existence of suspected compounds and data regarding molecular weight of the compound in the mixture, and provide data about isotopic abundance of elements and chemical data determined for the short term.



In addition to its use in the study of active genomics, metabolomics and proteomics, it is also used in many clinical settings (such as drug monitoring, abuse drugs and clinical toxicology), as well as in combination with other analytical techniques, e.g. chromatography (GC) or liquid chromatography (LC).



The market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancement in mass spectrometry and an increase in private funding and government grants for R&D in mass spectrometry. Stringent guidelines for food products have been set in food & beverage industry by regulating authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration. Furthermore, the advantages of mass spectrometry over other analytical techniques are expected to fuel market growth.



North America accounted for the highest share of $2,648.34 million in the mass spectrometry market in 2020 and is expected to reach $5871.02 million in 2030. Whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the study period.



The prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies for increasing their market share. These include expansion of their geographical presence through collaborations and partnerships and an increase in investment in developing long-acting and effective products with lower adverse effects.

