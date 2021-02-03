Global Mass Notification Systems Industry

Global Mass Notification Systems Market to Reach US$23. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mass Notification Systems estimated at US$6. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.In-Building, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wide Area segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.3% share of the global Mass Notification Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mass Notification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027.



Distributed Recipient Segment Corners a 23.2% Share in 2020



In the global Distributed Recipient segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems)

Airbus DS Communications

Alertus Technologies

American Signal Corporation

Blackberry Athoc, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Criticall Limited

Desktop Alert, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Everbridge, Inc.

Federal Signal Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mircom

Omnilert LLC.

OnSolve, LLC

Rave Mobile Safety

Regroup Mass Notification

Siemens AG

Singlewire Software, LLC.

Tyco Integrated Security

Valcom, Inc.

Xmatters, Inc.







