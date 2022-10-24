Global Masking Tapes Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 7.9 Bn at an Impressive CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32. Get Deep Analytical Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries may continue to drive the masking tapes market. North America masking tapes market holds the highest revenue potential.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The masking tapes market is worth US$ 4.76 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032. Masking tape comes across as a mini-crepe and smooth paper tape. These tapes provide resistance against water or solvents from paint, and are pretty strong. In other words, they hang plastic sheeting, but come out clean without causing any harm to subsurface.

The Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction states that the construction vertical worldwide is expected to witness a yearly growth of ~3% between 2020 and 2030 due to expanding pent-up household savings, population explosion, and pandemic stimulus programs.

Sustainable masking tapes, also known as eco-tapes, are witnessing a spike in demand due to their eco-friendliness. Gummed-tapes and self-adhesive tapes made out of paper are looked upon as good alternatives to polypropylene and vinyl tapes.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2642

Innovation is making inroads to the masking tapes market. As such, temperature resistant and special UV (ultraviolet) masking tapes are being recommended with regards to cured paint surfaces, plastered walls, glass, and likewise. DIY (Do it Yourself) enthusiasts are into making masking tapes. The market participants are also into making safe, clean, and lightweight adhesives available, so that they could be used in the production of masking tapes.

At the same time, the fact that stern regulations are being imposed by several governing bodies can’t be ignored. These factors are actually restraining the masking tapes market. Along these lines, REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) governs Chemical legislation in Europe. The EU does ban as well as restrict the usage of several adhesives like rubber-based and acrylic-based. Future Market Insights has etched these finds with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Masking Tapes Market’.

Key Takeaways from Masking Tapes Market

  • North America holds the largest market share with the US looking forward to capitalize on various opportunities in automotive and construction verticals. Research states that construction spending over here was US$ 1,459.4 Bn as of November 2020.

  • Europe is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period due to the UK witnessing an upsurge in e-Commerce markets. Germany is another region slated to account for a remarkable market share. The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) has come up with ‘Road Map for Digital Design and Construction’ to have a smooth ride with construction projects going forward.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum turbulence in the masking tapes market, wherein Japan is expected to lead from the front.

  • Single-sided tape is preferred due to being versatile in operation.

  • Rubber-based adhesives are expected to rule the masking tapes market due to them being cost-effective. The ongoing trend is that of demand for organic rubber.

“The upcoming period to witness an excessive demand for sustainable masking tape solutions”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2642

Competitive Arena

  • Tesa SE, of late, did establish a new-fangled production plant in China, apart from investing 55 Mn Euro in building a novel plant in Vietnam.

  • 3M, for strengthening the position in healthcare vertical, expanded the portfolio of adhesive solutions for wearable medical devices.

  • Tesa SE, in May 2018, completed the acquisition of Functional Coatings, Inc. (known for providing adhesive sealing and coating).

What does the Report Cover?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the masking tapes market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • The research study is based on backing material type (foam, glass fiber, foil (aluminium foil and lead foil), paper (crepe paper, washi paper, kraft paper, and flatback paper), plastic (polymide (PI), PVC/vinyl, polyethylene terephthalate/polyester, and fluoropolymer)), by product type (single-sided and double-sided), by adhesive type (silicon-based adhesive, acrylic-based adhesive, and rubber-based adhesive), and by application type (painting, planting, abrasive blasting, high temperature application, thermal spraying, and general use), and by end-use (automotive, building & construction (painting, planting, abrasive blasting, high temperature application, thermal spraying, and general use), aerospace, and general industry (electronics & electrical, medical, metal working, shipping & logistics, and printing), and others).

Access Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/masking-tapes-market

Key Segments

By Backing Material Type:

  • Foam

  • Glass Fiber

  • Foil

    • Aluminium Foil

    • Lead Foil

  • Paper

    • Crepe Paper

    • Washi Paper

    • kraft Paper

    • Flatback Paper

  • Plastic

    • Polymide(PI)

    • PVC/Vinyl

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate/Polyster

    • Fluoropolymer

By Product Type:

  • Single Sided

  • Double Sided

By Adhesive Type:

  • Silicon-based Adhesive

  • Acrylic-based Adhesive

  • Rubber-based Adhesive

By Application Type:

  • Painting

  • Planting

  • Abrasive Blasting

  • High Temperature Application

  • Thermal Spraying

  • General Use

By End-use:

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

    • Painting

    • Planting

    • Abrasive blasting

    • High Temperature Application

    • Thermal Spraying

    • General Use

  • Aerospace

  • General Industry

    • Electronics & Electrical

    • Medical

    • Metal Working

    • Shipping & Logistics

    • Printing

  • Others

To buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2642

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Masking Tapes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Square Meters) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Square Meters) Projections, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC…

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Packaging Market Insights Landscape:

Tapes Market: The global tapes market was valued at around US$ 71.1 Bn at the end of 2021. It is projected to register 4.8% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 120.1 Bn by 2032.

Rubber Tapes Market: The rubber tapes market is estimated to total US$ 914.3 Mn in 2022. With sales growing at a 4.4% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn in 2032.

Filament Tapes Market: The global filament tapes market is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2026.

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%, reaching US$ 1.8 Bn by the year 2031.

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: The global BOPP packaging tapes market is bound to reach US$ 23.8 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Devils win third straight, edge Sharks behind Blackwood

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals and the New Jersey Devils won their third straight game, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Devils continue to play well after an 0-2 start. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the sixth time in regulation in seven games. The Devils scored first