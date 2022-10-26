GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks at five-week high, but mood souring

Dhara Ranasinghe
·4 min read

*

Euro back above $1, U.S. stock futures lower

*

Bank of Canada expected to hike rates

*

Britain delays tax and spending plan announcement to mid-Nov

*

Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

*

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Updates with latest price action)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks hit a five-week high on Wednesday on hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow, although disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights and concern about the outlook meant the mood was already souring.

News that the British government's plan to repair the country's public finances will be delayed by more than two weeks to Nov. 17 pushed up bond yields.

European shares meanwhile reversed earlier gains and were lower, while U.S. stock futures fell .

Google-owner Alphabet posted softer-than-expected ad sales after Tuesday's close and Microsoft missed revenue forecasts, while a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

Some of Europe's largest banks warned of growing risks as the economy fizzles after posting stronger-than-expected profits, helped by a trading boom in volatile markets and higher interest rates. Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit, Britain's Barclays too beat profit forecasts.

MSCI's World Stock Index touched a five-week high, while Asian shares rallied, in a sign that some investors were taking comfort from a perception that a turn in the global rate-hike cycle may be near.

Although the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to deliver another 75 basis point hike in November, a sense that the Fed could then start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted sentiment in share markets and taken the edge off a dollar rally.

Data on Tuesday showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence, with some signs that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes are starting to cool the labour market.

CORRECTIVE DECLINE

"The MSCI world equity index is now nearly 10% off its lows – a move that has been helped by some stability in Europe and probably the very high cash and underweight equity positions held by the investor community," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

"It does feel like it is too early to declare the 'all-clear' for equity markets – for example the Fed could well push U.S. real rates deeper into restrictive territory – meaning that we are treating this dollar decline as corrective," Turner added.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 bps to contain stubbornly high inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied more than 1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% having hit its highest level since Sept. 20.

The euro pushed back above $1 for the first time in five weeks, while the dollar index - which measures the dollar's value against a basket of other major currencies -- fell to a three-week low.

"It's a continuation of the (dollar) sell-off that we've seen since the end of last week. Markets are anticipating a potential slowdown in the pace of Fed hiking," said Lee Hardman a currency analyst at MUFG.

In Australia, inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter as the cost of home building and gas surged. The surprise added pressure on the central bank to reverse a recent dovish turn, though markets doubt there will be a dramatic shift.

The Aussie dollar rallied more than 1%.

China's yuan rebounded sharply to close the domestic session at the strongest level in two weeks, as traders and corporate clients raced to liquidate long dollar positions.

Market participants became cautious after major state-owned banks were spotted selling the dollar on Tuesday to stabilise the market, traders said.

Sterling meanwhile rose to its highest since mid-September at around $1.1620, although UK bonds or gilts weakened following news of the delay to the UK fiscal plan.

Investors increased bets on the Bank of England raising its benchmark rate by a full percentage point on Nov. 3 after the news and put the chances of such a move at around 37%, higher than before the announcement of the delay.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes )

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch