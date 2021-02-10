GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit fresh all-time highs; earnings and Fed in focus
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - World shares rose to new all-timehighs overnight and European indexes strengthened, with marketsentiment generally upbeat on the prospect of fiscal stimulusand vaccine rollouts and ahead of a speech by U.S. FederalReserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49countries, was up 0.2% at 0833 GMT, having touched new peaksshortly before.
Overnight, MSCI's ex-Japan Asian shares index also brokeabove its previous high hit in January..
European indexes strengthened after a shaky start, with theSTOXX 600 and London's FTSE 100 both up 0.2%.
The dollar slipped slightly against a basket of currencies,down 0.2% at a two-week low of 90.263.
"The reflation rally continues and interestingly with thedollar now weakening which suggests inflows into Asia are beingrecycled," wrote Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist atNordea Asset Management in an emailed note.
"Eventually, the reflation in commodities will start toaffect real economic activity and create a negative feedbackloop, especially oil," he said.
Oil prices rose overnight but steadied as European marketsopened.
Brent has risen for eight days in a row, the longestsustained run of gains since January 2019, while U.S. oilgained for seven days, the longest rally since February 2019.
China's consumer price index fell more than expected, butfactory prices posted their first year-on-year rise in 12months, suggesting gathering momentum in the industrial sector.up.
Chinese stocks rose to multi-year highs on the last tradingday before the week-long lunar new year holidays
"China has been able to recover quickly because itcontrolled the pandemic quickly, which enabled it to fill thegap caused by production bottlenecks in countries where COVID-19restrictions were still in place," Marcin Adamczyk, head ofemerging markets debt at NN Investment Partners, wrote in anote.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with aproposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase outstimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccinesdirectly to community health centres next week, as part ofBiden's goal of administering 100 million doses of the vaccinein his first 100 days in office.
Earnings also contributed to market optimism. Japan's Toyotahiked its full-year earnings forecasts by 54% to a record $19billion.
Societe Generale beat profit forecasts for the fourthquarter, as did Dutch bank ABN Amro.
After a slight pullback on Wall Street on Tuesday, S&P 500futures pointed towards a stronger open, up 0.3%.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak in awebinar about the state of the U.S. labour market at 1900 GMT.
"The Fed’s job in avoiding unwarranted moves higher inyields is about to get more difficult," wrote Derek Halpenny,MUFG head of research for global markets EMEA, in a note toclients.
"Tonight’s speech will need to be carefully balanced betweenan improving outlook due to COVID and continued caution giventhe high levels of uncertainty and the long road to achievingits new, higher inflation goal."
U.S. CPI data is also due later in the session. The 10-yeartreasury yield was little changed at 1.1534%, having dipped froma spike on Monday to its highest since March last year.
In Europe, the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield wassteady at -0.445%. Italian borrowing costs hit a one-month lowon Tuesday as Mario Draghi made progress in his attempt to forma government.
The euro was up 0.2% at $1.2137, its highest in 9 days.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin was trading around $46,763 andEthereum hit new record highs.
