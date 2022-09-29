GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street sell-off accelerates after brief respite

Lawrence Delevingne
·5 min read

(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)

*

Stocks slide resumes with big tech leading the way

*

Dollar ticks down, still around 20-year high

*

Sterling rebounds, but pressure is back on UK bonds after brief BoE respite

*

China says stabilising currency top priority

By Lawrence Delevingne

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors began another cycle of selling on Thursday as the dollar barely eased its stranglehold on currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds suffered more interest rate pain.

After a partial rebound on Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.73%, the S&P 500 lost 2.25%, touching a fresh two-year low, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.09%, weighed down by big technology names such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Europe's morning was also rough. The STOXX 600 share index was down 1.67%, even as the euro and the pound , hammered over the last week by UK debt concerns, remade some ground, last up 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

China currency intervention talk was gathering momentum too while Europe's government bond markets were braced for the highest German inflation reading since the 1950s.

Gilt selling had also resumed a day after the Bank of England had dramatically intervened to try and quell the storm surrounding the UK government's new spending plans.

"The market wouldn't mind some stability, it has become a little bit unpredictable," said Barings Investment Institute's Chief European strategist, Agnes Belaisch.

She said investors were now seeing "incoherence" in the UK with government spending as the Bank of England tries to rein in inflation, while everywhere else the focus is on how high central banks are prepared to go with interest rates.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the euro zone, jumped as high as 2.29%, as numbers from North Rhine-Westphalia pointed to a double-digit inflation figure for the country as a whole.

The UK 10-year gilt yield, which drives UK borrowing costs, rose about 20 basis points (bps) to 4.214% after falling almost 50 bps the day before due to the BoE's sudden intervention, although the 30-year yield being targeted by the central bank was little changed at 3.96%.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her new economic programme that has sent sterling to a record low this week and left the UK's borrowing costs close to Greece's - saying it was designed to tackle the difficult situation Britain was now in.

"We are facing difficult economic times," Truss, who only took over as UK prime minister this month, said on local BBC radio. "I don't deny this. This is a global problem. But what is absolutely right is the UK government has stepped in and acted."

GETTING INFLATION IN CHECK

Zooming back out, it was still about the dollar which has crushed currencies virtually everywhere this year, as well as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with reporters in London on Wednesday, veteran Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans gave no indication that any of the recent foreign exchange and bond market drama would blow the U.S. central bank off its rate hike course.

"We just really need to get inflation in check," Evans said, backing lifting the Fed's rates - now at 3% to 3.25% - to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% by the end of the year or March.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester echoed that on Thursday, saying she didn't see distress in U.S. financial markets that would alter the Fed's campaign.

Such comments helped push the yield on U.S. government bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 6 bps to 3.768%; 30-year Treasuries rose 4.1 bps to 3.722%.

Thursday's currency moves saw the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against its peers, hang around its recent 20-year high again, down about 0.2%, having had its worst session in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday.

"Despite substantial appreciation year-to-date, we see little pressure for policymakers to respond to dollar strength for now," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note released Thursday.

"Trade-weighted dollar strength is not excessive, in sync with broadly tighter financial conditions and in line with Fed objectives, though inflation benefits are small."

Overnight, China's yuan had fallen again too, although it stayed just off recent post-financial crisis lows, as China's central bank said stabilising the foreign exchange market was its top priority and on reports of potential FX intervention too.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended the day virtually flat, although Japan's Nikkei did manage a near 1% rise.

Weekly jobless claims data bucked expectations with an unexpected fall showing how tight the U.S. labour market remains. U.S. GDP fell at an unrevised 0.6% annualised rate last quarter, the government said in its third estimate of GDP. The economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter.

Oil prices were last flat on the day, still weighed on by the stronger dollar and weak economic outlook, even as OPEC+ have begun discussions about an oil output cut.

U.S. crude rose 0.18% to $82.30 per barrel while Brent was at $89.14, down 0.2% on the day.

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast earlier this week, citing expectations of weaker demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, but said global supply issues reinforced its long-term view that prices could rise again.

The strong dollar also helped keep gold prices down on Thursday, with looming rate hikes also a headwind. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,658.49 an ounce; U.S. gold futures dipped 0.08% to $1,659.00 an ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday. Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary's starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25. He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club's home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5). "Jake's play has been very consistent and, for a young q

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Canada's Dabrowski advances to doubles final at Pan Pacific Open alongside Olmos

    The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media is unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f