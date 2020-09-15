Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies, 2020-2025: Market is Driven by Prevnar 13, Gardasil, ProQuad, Varivax, M-M-R II, polio/pertussis/Hib, and Influenza Vaccines

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explains critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.

The market is mainly driven by the sales of major human vaccines such as Prevnar 13, Gardasil, ProQuad, Varivax, M-M-R II, polio/pertussis/Hib vaccines, and influenza vaccines.



There has been increasing government interest in various parts of the world due to sudden outbreaks of major diseases such as Ebola, Zika virus, chikungunya, avian influenza, the H1N1 virus, and COVID-19; these outbreaks have been the primary reason for the recent market growth.



Regulations are in place to check outbreaks due to tourists carrying the diseases, and vaccines have become a requirement in some countries and are highly recommended for international travelers. Various government programs and increased public awareness regarding viral diseases such as hepatitis, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and polio have augmented vaccination rates in various countries. The growth in this industry is also driven by the global population increases and the acceptance of adult vaccines.

Vaccines can significantly reduce the burden of many diseases and increase life expectancy through prevention. The introduction of newer vaccines covering many diseases is another factor pushing the market towards significant growth. New product offerings to address unmet needs, contingency planning for pandemic infections, awareness of disease prevention, improving economic conditions in developing countries, and increasing interest and investments from major pharmaceutical companies are shaping the vaccine market.

Growth in the vaccine market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements with respect to the development of novel vaccines towards emerging infectious diseases, cancers, and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies, and manufacturing will also help market growth.

The global animal vaccine market is also growing in importance. Increasing demand for livestock products and an increase in pet ownership are the foremost reasons for increasing vaccination in animals. Significant developments in biotechnology, informatics, and information systems have prompted better planning and execution of animal disease prevention in many countries.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for a major share in the total vaccine market, along with Asia-Pacific. The North American market is driven by strict regulations and high awareness, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is driven by high demand due to the broad prevalence of diseases such as influenza and hepatitis.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Immune System and Vaccines

How Vaccines Work?

Types of Immunity

Advantages of Vaccination

History of Vaccines

Types of Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

Inactivated (Killed) Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccines

Adjuvants and Excipients

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Infectious Diseases Preventable by Vaccines

Human Diseases

Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Animal Diseases

Food-Producing Animals

Companion Animals

Other Animals

Rapid Manufacturing for Pandemics

Types of Vaccine Manufacturing Methods

Plant-Based Vaccines

Egg-Based Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell-Based Vaccines

Investigational Vaccine Manufacturing Methods

Clinical Development of Vaccines

Clinical Development of Pandemic Vaccines

Laws and Regulations

Vaccine Distribution in the Case of Pandemic Diseases

Government Initiatives

Recent Technologies and Companies

Technological Advancements Such as Rapid Manufacturing

Rising Immunization across the Globe

Government Support for Vaccine Development

Lack of Awareness in Low-Income Countries

Opportunities

RNA Vaccination

Rise of Antibiotic Resistance

Current Situation

Dynamics of the Market for Human Vaccines

Dynamics of the Market for Animal Vaccines

Regulatory Aspects

World Health Organization (WHO) Prequalified Vaccines

New Product Approvals

Recalls

Vaccine Shortage

Significant Regulatory Developments in Vaccine-Preventable Disease Products

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Human Vaccine

Human Vaccines by Type

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA/rDNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other/Combination Vaccines

Vaccines by Age Group

Pediatric Vaccines

Vaccines for Adolescents and Adults

Vaccines for the Geriatric Population

Vaccine by Disease Type

Diptheria

Influenza

Hepatitis A

Measles

Rotavirus

Chickenpox

Other Diseases and Combination Vaccines

Outbreak of Diseases

Vaccines by Delivery Route

Intramuscular Injection

Intradermal Injection

Mucosal Vaccination

Nanopatch

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Animal Vaccine

Animal Vaccines

Market by Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 COVID-19 Impact on Present and Future

Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies

Massive Impact on Lower-Income Countries Threatens More Disease Outbreaks

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Biological E. Ltd.

Bio-Manguinhos

Bioproperties Pty Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bul Bio National Center Of Infectious And Parasitic Diseases Ltd. (Bb-Ncipd Ltd.)

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)

Ceva Sante Animale

China National Biotec Group (Cnbg)

Colorado Serum Co.

CSL Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Fatro Spavia

GE Healthcare

Geneone Life Sciences Inc.

Precigen Inc. (Formerly Intrexon)

Geovax

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Green Cross Corp.

Ibio Inc.

Institut Pasteur De Dakar

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

LG Life Sciences

Maxcyte Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Pharma Ag

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfenex Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Profectus Biosciences Inc.

PT Bio Farma

Replikins Ltd.

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute Of India Ltd.

Statens Serum Institut

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Valneva Se

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy2ufk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



