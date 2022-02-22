Global Markets and Technologies for Thin-Film Sensors Report 2022: Increasing Adoption in Healthcare, Industrial 4.0 and IoT

Company Logo

Thin-Film Sensors Global Market

Thin-Film Sensors Global Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Thin-Film Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market and technology for thin-film sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021-2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and region.

This report also focuses on the major driving trends and restraints that affect the market. It explains the current trends in the global market and the technology for thin-film sensors. The report concludes with detailed profiles on the major players in the global market and technology for thin-film sensors.

Although fabricated using thin-film technologies, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) (including BioMEMS, BioNEMS and integrated circuit [IC]), sensors are not included within the scope of this study. MEMS and NEMS sensors are covered in the BCC Research report, IAS027D MEMS: Biosensors and Nanosensors (published in Dec. 2015). IC sensors are devices with the sensing element integrated on the silicon chip in addition to the transistor and other electrical components. These devices are typically included in the product portfolio of semiconductor manufacturers and are considered part of the general semiconductor industry.

The Report Includes

29 data tables and 65 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for thin-film sensor

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of thin-film sensor market based on application, type and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Coverage of technology overview, evolution and basic fabrication process of thin films, and snapshot of latest technological developments of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AMETEK, Honeywell International Inc., Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Story continues



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Thin-Film Technologies

Basic Fabrication Process

Substrate Selection

Film Deposition and Patterning

Assembly, Cutting, Testing and Packaging

Latest Technological Developments, 2010 to Present

Piezoelectric Thin-Film for Angular Velocity Sensors

Paper-Based Roll-to-Roll Sensors

Free-Standing Single Walled Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films Formed via Direct Dry Printing Processes

Thin-Film Temperature Sensor on Sapphire Fiber Tip

R2R Micro-Structured Metamaterials Films

Chemical Sensor for Disease Diagnosis

High-Temperature Chemical Sensors

Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films for Infrared Sensors

Thin-Film Stand-Alone Temperature Sensor, by Printing Technology

Roll-to-Roll Sensors' (ROPAS) Project

Minimized Surface Roughness for Electronics in Conducting Thin-Film

Silicon Thin-Film Transistor Aptamer Sensor for COVID-19 Detection

Other Technological Trends

Thin, Ultrathin and Small Footprint Devices

Roll-to-Roll and Large Area Coatings

Merging of Thick and Thin-Film Technologies

Nanotechnology

Market Drivers

Prevention of Hazardous Pollutants

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare, Industrial 4.0 and IoT

Market Restraints

Miniaturization of Sensors

Impact of COVID-19 on Thin-Film Sensors Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 List of Global Industry Players

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Ametek Inc.

Baumer

Gems Sensors Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Inficon

Innovative Sensor Technology (Ist) AG

Jiaxing Jingkong Electronic

Jumo

Littelfuse Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Renlux Crystal

Roche Diagnostics

Sd Biosensor

Sensing Devices

Tekscan

Temperature Specialists Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Wika

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbaqzd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



