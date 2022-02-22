Global Markets and Technologies for Thin-Film Sensors Report 2022: Increasing Adoption in Healthcare, Industrial 4.0 and IoT
Thin-Film Sensors Global Market
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Thin-Film Sensors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global market and technology for thin-film sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021-2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and region.
This report also focuses on the major driving trends and restraints that affect the market. It explains the current trends in the global market and the technology for thin-film sensors. The report concludes with detailed profiles on the major players in the global market and technology for thin-film sensors.
Although fabricated using thin-film technologies, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) (including BioMEMS, BioNEMS and integrated circuit [IC]), sensors are not included within the scope of this study. MEMS and NEMS sensors are covered in the BCC Research report, IAS027D MEMS: Biosensors and Nanosensors (published in Dec. 2015). IC sensors are devices with the sensing element integrated on the silicon chip in addition to the transistor and other electrical components. These devices are typically included in the product portfolio of semiconductor manufacturers and are considered part of the general semiconductor industry.
The Report Includes
29 data tables and 65 additional tables
An overview of the global market and technologies for thin-film sensor
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of thin-film sensor market based on application, type and region
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
Coverage of technology overview, evolution and basic fabrication process of thin films, and snapshot of latest technological developments of the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AMETEK, Honeywell International Inc., Nova Biomedical, Roche Diagnostics and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Evolution of Thin-Film Technologies
Basic Fabrication Process
Substrate Selection
Film Deposition and Patterning
Assembly, Cutting, Testing and Packaging
Latest Technological Developments, 2010 to Present
Piezoelectric Thin-Film for Angular Velocity Sensors
Paper-Based Roll-to-Roll Sensors
Free-Standing Single Walled Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films Formed via Direct Dry Printing Processes
Thin-Film Temperature Sensor on Sapphire Fiber Tip
R2R Micro-Structured Metamaterials Films
Chemical Sensor for Disease Diagnosis
High-Temperature Chemical Sensors
Carbon Nanotube Thin-Films for Infrared Sensors
Thin-Film Stand-Alone Temperature Sensor, by Printing Technology
Roll-to-Roll Sensors' (ROPAS) Project
Minimized Surface Roughness for Electronics in Conducting Thin-Film
Silicon Thin-Film Transistor Aptamer Sensor for COVID-19 Detection
Other Technological Trends
Thin, Ultrathin and Small Footprint Devices
Roll-to-Roll and Large Area Coatings
Merging of Thick and Thin-Film Technologies
Nanotechnology
Market Drivers
Prevention of Hazardous Pollutants
Increasing Adoption in Healthcare, Industrial 4.0 and IoT
Market Restraints
Miniaturization of Sensors
Impact of COVID-19 on Thin-Film Sensors Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 List of Global Industry Players
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Ametek Inc.
Baumer
Gems Sensors Inc.
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Honeywell International Inc.
Inficon
Innovative Sensor Technology (Ist) AG
Jiaxing Jingkong Electronic
Jumo
Littelfuse Inc.
Nova Biomedical
Renlux Crystal
Roche Diagnostics
Sd Biosensor
Sensing Devices
Tekscan
Temperature Specialists Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Wika
