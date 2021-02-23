GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
(Recasts, adds details, updates prices)
* World stocks down 0.1% at fresh 2-week low
* Nasdaq futures down 1.5%, S&P 500 futures down 0.5%
* Crude oil, metal prices rise on growth outlook
* Expectations of faster growth spur inflation fears
* Eyes on Fed's Powell testimony at 1500 GMT
* Global asset performance:http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - World shares struggled on Tuesdayas a rally in commodity-related assets gave in to pressure onheavily weighed tech stocks and investors awaited reassurancefrom U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the path formonetary policy in United States.
European tech stocks were on set for their worst dayin four months, down 2.7%, and futures on the Nasdaq fell1.5% after losses in stocks like Apple and Tesladragged the index down 2.5% on Monday.
"The prospect of a less dovish tone from central banks,sparked by rising inflation, is causing stock traders to reducetheir exposure to equities, especially overbought sectors liketech," said Pierre Veyret, analyst at ActivTrades in London.
The MSCI world equity benchmark fell 0.1% tofresh two-week lows by 1138 GMT, having earlier risen on gainsin commodity-heavy equity indexes in Asia. S&P 500 futuresalso fell, and were last down 0.5%.
Tesla shares were set to plunge into the red forthe year, hit by a fall of bitcoin, in which the electriccarmaker recently invested $1.5 billion.
The level of angst was also reflected in equity volatilitygauges which rose to multi-week highs, while on bondmarkets German and U.S. yields moved in different directions,even though both remained just below the highs hit on Monday.
After being knocked off from eight-month high by EuropeanCentral Bank chief Christine Lagarde signalling discomfort withthe recent surge in yields, 10-year Bund yieldsresumed their upward trend and were last at -0.297%.
Ten-year Treasury yields were steady belowMonday's one-year high of 1.394% and were last at 1.370%.
Fed Chair Powell is expected to be equally reassuring on thecentral bank's dovish stance when he gives his congressionaltestimony at 1500 GMT in Washington.
"If there were already any expectations that Powell couldtry to calm down rates, then (Lagarde's remarks) have justfurther cemented them," said Giuseppe Sersale, strategist andfund manager at Anthilia in Milan.
Commodity prices strengthened again.
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 at one point, underpinnedby optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and lower output asU.S. supplies were slow to return after a deep freeze in Texasshut in crude production last week.
Brent crude was last up 0.7% at $65.7 a barrel afterearlier hitting a fresh 13-month high of $66.79, while U.S.crude rose 0.8% to $62.17 a barrel.
"Oil has been caught up in the broader commodities movehigher, with a weaker USD proving constructive for the complex,"ING strategists led by Warren Patterson said in a note.
"Meanwhile, there is also a growing view that the oil marketis looking increasingly tight over the remainder of the year".
Copper prices meanwhile hit a 9-1/2-year high as tightsupply and solid demand from top consumer China boostedsentiment.
In currency markets, the dollar briefly dropped to itslowest since Jan. 13 ahead of Powell's testimony, whilecommodity-linked currencies hovered near multi-year highs.
The dollar index was up 0.1% at 90.137, with the euroflat at $1.215.
Bitcoin fell as much as 17%, sparking a sell-offacross cryptocurrency markets as investors grew nervous atsky-high valuations.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; additional reporting byAnshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)