GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near flat after run to records; bitcoin climbs again

* S&P 500 flat after string of higher closes

* Bitcoin hits another record

* Spot gold rises(Updates prices throughout, adds European stocks close)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global equity indexes were nearunchanged on Tuesday, while bitcoin climbed to another all-timepeak, extending gains in the wake of an endorsement from TeslaInc.

The S&P 500 was flat in afternoon New York trading afterhitting another record earlier in the day and registering itssixth straight session of gains on Monday, while MSCI's gauge ofstocks across the globe was up slightly.

Investors awaited further news on the proposed $1.9 trillionU.S. stimulus plan, and Donald Trump's historic impeachmenttrial on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming ofthe U.S. Capitol began, making Trump the first former U.S.president to be tried in the Senate.

Optimism over monetary and fiscal support from policymakers,robust corporate earnings and the prospect that coronavirusvaccines could hasten a return to normality in the United Statesand other countries have bolstered risk sentiment.

But concern remained over the pace of vaccination, itsefficacy against new variants of the novel coronavirus and thedamage being done to economies, including the impact on thedollar of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"We've come a long way in a short time," said Josh Wein,portfolio manager with Hennessy Funds. "It won't take a lot forthe market to pause ... whether it's deliberations over fiscalstimulus, or the occasional talk of inflation or interest ratesgetting some lift."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.18 points,or 0.12%, to 31,422.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or0.01%, to 3,915.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.42points, or 0.22%, to 14,018.06.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.09% andMSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained0.26%.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, Bitcoinsoared to a new high, on its way toward another milestone:$50,000. It has surged more than 1,000% since March 2020 at thebeginning of the pandemic, and analysts said forecasts ofbitcoin hitting $100,000 this year don't seem far-fetched.

The gains follow disclosures from Tesla on Monday that ithad invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency andexpects to accept it as payment for its cars in the future.

The dollar fell to a one-week low. The dollar indexwas last down 0.5%, with the euro up 0.48% to $1.2106.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dipped as the recent rise inyields attracted buyers.

Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to their highest since Marchand 30-year bond yields rose above 2% for the first time sinceFebruary on Monday as investors prepared for the prospect offaster U.S. growth and inflation, and new supply.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in priceto yield 1.1568%, from 1.16% late on Monday.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,835.42 an ounce. U.S. goldfutures % to $1,834.30 an ounce.

Oil prices extended their rally for a seventh session to hitfresh 13-month highs. Brent was up 24 cents, or 0.8%, at$61.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)for March was at $58.30 a barrel, up 33 cents or 0.6%.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, Medha Singhand Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Saikat Chatterjee and Sara Rossi;editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)