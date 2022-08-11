GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose ground, Treasury yields soar after inflation data

Sinéad Carew
·4 min read

(Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned negative while Treasury yields rose as investors digested signs of cooling U.S. inflation and bets the Federal Reserve could slow its rate hikes against warnings that the battle with rising prices was far from over.

Thursday's data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July amid a drop in the cost of energy products. This followed Wednesday's surprise news that consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.

But meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rallied after dropping sharply earlier.

Two straight days of slower inflation data had given investors hope that soaring prices were finally "peaking and heading in the right direction," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

But he cautioned that this was a "one month data point."

"You'd still like to see a trend next month and see it's not necessarily just energy. You want to see other prices coming down. It's still early in the game," Saluzzi said.

After adding more than 2% on Wednesday and rising more than 1% to a 3-month high earlier on Thursday, the S&P turned red in afternoon trading and Nasdaq turned negative.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.71 points, or 0.09%, to 33,338.22, the S&P 500 lost 2.12 points, or 0.05%, to 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.92 points, or 0.55%, to 12,783.88.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.06% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.1%.

"In some regards we've already priced in the hope that inflation isn't going to be as bad as previously expected and the expectation the Fed is not going to be as aggressive," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

He expects that the Fed to be cautious about slowing its tightening until inflation shows more improvement.

"The Fed's learned their lesson. They're not going to take their foot off the brakes until it's obvious to everybody that inflation is returning to their 2% target," he said.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, in an interview with the Financial Times, earlier warned it was far too early for the U.S. central bank to declare victory in its fight against inflation and said a half-percentage point rate rise in September was her baseline.

Daly's comments followed similar cautions from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday.

In currencies, the dollar extended losses against other majors after the inflation data prompted traders to dial back rate hike expectations.

In Treasuries, 10-year note yields hit a more than two-week high as investors in that market bet that the Fed would press on with rate hikes since inflation, while showing signs of abating, remained high.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 29/32 in price to yield 2.8839%, from 2.781% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last fell 76/32 in price to yield 3.1682%, from 3.042%. The 2-year note last fell 1/32 in price to yield 3.2289%, from 3.214%.

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.114%, with the euro up 0.25% at $1.0323.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.01% versus the greenback to 132.94 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2196, down 0.24% on the day.

In commodities, oil settled higher after the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth forecast for 2022 as soaring natural gas prices lead some consumers to switch to oil.

U.S. crude settled up 2.6% at $94.34 per barrel and Brent finished at $99.60, up 2.3% for the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,787.61 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Huw Jones, Sujata Rao, Stella Qiu and Alun John; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, David Holmes and John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why manufacturing hasn’t returned to Canada

    A new report from RBC Economics says that although pandemic disruptions led to growing calls to bring some manufacturing back to Canada – a process known as reshoring – “there’s little evidence of supply chains returning to Canadian soil.” The report by senior economist Josh Nye said that factory construction fell to a decade low in Canada, and that domestic production is only surpassing imports in areas in which Canada is already a dominant player. The Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer says if Canada wants to get serious about reshoring, governments will have to use policy tools to bring manufacturing back within our borders. “A reshoring agenda can’t be passive. If left to its own devices, the market will continue to push production to lower cost jurisdictions,” Speer said. “It’s going to require action on the part of Ottawa and the provinces if that’s something we want, and I happen to think it’s something we should be pursuing.” If you have any policy-related questions, or feedback about the show, please email alicja@yahoofinance.com.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Triplett tops Shaw Charity Classic leaderboard

    CALGARY — Kirk Triplett knows what it’s like to be in contention at the Shaw Charity Classic. Now, the 60-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., would like nothing more than to win the annual PGA Tour Champions event at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in his ninth attempt. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to go out and try to win a golf tournament,” said Triplett, who followed up the 65 he shot Friday with a 68 on Saturday to head into the final round of the 54-hole event alone at the

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin