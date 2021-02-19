GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle against rising bond yields, weak data
(Updates throughout.)
* Pan-European stock index up 0.1%
* Sterling at $1.40 for first time in nearly three years
* German, British 10-yr bond yields up to multi-month highs
* Gold hits a seven-month low, oil prices slip
By Tom Arnold and Swati Pandey
LONDON/SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Global shares struggled toavoid a fourth straight day of losses on Friday as data showedeuro zone business activity slowing in February, while Germanand British 10-year bond yields touched multi-month highs,driven up by bets on rising inflation.
The pan European index was up 0.1% but still setfor its first weekly loss in February, as IHS Markit's flashcomposite PMI nudged closer to the 50 mark separating growthfrom contraction.
London's FTSE index was 0.1% weaker as data showedBritish retail sales tumbled in January.
Hermes shares jumped 5.7% as the Birkin bag makersaid sales recovered sharply in the fourth quarter.
The MSCI world equity benchmark was up 0.1%.MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japanwas last down 0.1% at 733.9 from a record highof 745.89 touched on Thursday.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were broadly flat.
Global shares have been fuelled in recent months largely byeasy monetary and fiscal policies around the world and initialrollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.
"It’s kind of odd to think that only a year ago investorswere worried about depression and deflation and now they areworried about overheating and inflation," said Shane Oliver, aneconomist for AMP.
"The big-picture backdrop of still-low underlying inflationand spare capacity in jobs markets, combined with economic andprofit recovery and low interest rates, is a positive one forgrowth assets, particularly shares," he said.
Core bond yields have pushed higher globally, led by theso-called reflation trade, where investors wager on a pick-up ingrowth and inflation. Growing momentum for coronavirus vaccineprogrammes and hopes of massive fiscal spending under U.S.President Joe Biden have spurred reflation trades.
German benchmark 10-year bond yields were setfor their worst week since mid-June. They were up in early tradeon Friday. British 10-year yields traded at a11-month top of 0.66% and U.S. Treasury yields arenot far from one-year highs around 1.3%.
Rising bond yields hurt the appeal of gold, with spotprices dropping to a seven-month low before recouping somelosses to trade at $1,773 per ounce.
"The reflation-narrative-driven selloff in bond yieldsreally has now developed a life of its own," said James Athey,investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "It isstarting to move real yields higher, which is increasinglysuggestive of a market which is testing central bank resolve."Disappointing U.S. jobless figures didn't help investorsentiment.
An unexpected increase in the number of Americans seekingjobless benefits weighed on the outlook. The Labor Department onThursday reported initial unemployment claims rose by 13,000 to861,000, injecting scepticism about how quickly the U.S. economycould rebound from the global pandemic.
Further, U.S. housing starts fell 6.0% in January, the firstdecline in five months.
In currencies, the poor U.S. data helped the dollar slipfurther and the euro rebound. The dollar slipped 0.1% against abasket of currencies, putting the dollar index at 90.474.
The British pound has been the standout performer in2021, and on Friday it rose to $1.40, a near three-year highamid Britain's aggressive vaccination programme.
Bitcoin, which some see as a hedge againstinflation, hit a record high of $52,757, gaining more than 2% onthe day.
In commodities, oil markets saw some profit-taking followingdays of gains driven by a deep freeze across Texas that weighedon production.
Brent crude fell 1.5% to at $62.99 a barrel. U.S.crude futures slipped 1.9% to $59.39 a barrel.
