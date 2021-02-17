REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising U.S. yields takes edge off stocks rally

(Corrects typo in headline)

* Ten-year Treasury yields hit 1.3330%; yen hits 5-month low

* MSCI AxJ index eases from record high

By Tom Westbrook and Pete Schroeder

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuryyields hit one-year highs on Wednesday, lending support to thedollar but pressuring lofty valuations for stocks, as investorsreckoned that a stimulus-fuelled global recovery will eventuallybring rising inflation.

Benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose asfar as 1.3330% in Asia, the highest since February 2020,although they later eased back to 1.2989%.

The gap over two-year yields also opened to its widest innearly three years, as traders figure that short-term monetarypolicy will stay accommodative, even as the world bounces backfrom the pandemic.

The prospect of better risk-free returns weighed on equitiesand MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japanwas stalled just shy of Tuesday's record peak.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7% and S&P 500 futuresslipped 0.3% after the index posted a small fall overnight.

"You're basically taking away a deflation worry," said RobCarnell, chief economist in Asia at ING.

"It's a general sense that things are moving back to normal,and probably the single biggest driver of that is the fall inCOVID numbers in U.S., it's the re-opening that really deliversyou the growth," he said.

New COVID-19 cases in the United States fell for a fifthconsecutive week last week.

The bonds selloff, which was jump-started in January whenDemocrats won control of the U.S. Senate, has now added almost40 basis points to U.S. 10-year yields this year as investorsprice in heavy government borrowing for stimulus spending.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones was helped toa record closing high by gains from banks, which benefit fromhigher yields, while the S&P 500 fell 0.06% and theNasdaq dropped 0.3%.

Besides a cooling in stock-market exuberance, gold and theJapanese yen, have been other casualties of the rise inU.S. yields. Gold, which pays no income, tends to fall whenyields rise and it touched a two-week low on Wednesday.

The yen is sensitive to U.S. rates because Japanese yieldsare anchored and higher U.S. returns can attract investmentflows out of yen and into dollars. The yen hit a five-month lowagainst the dollar on Wednesday and has lost 2.7% this year.

CHILL

A Texas cold snap that has shut down about a fifth of U.S.oil production has also stoked inflation expectations byboosting oil prices to 13-month highs.

Front-month gas futures also jumped as much as 10% toa more than three-month high, though a stronger U.S. dollar hassince pared some of the rise.

U.S. crude futures slipped 0.6% to $59.71 a barrel onWednesday after poking above $60 on Tuesday, while Brent crudefutures were also down 0.6% at $62.95.

In currency markets, the dollar's strength was applyingbroad pressure. The euro dipped below its 20-daymoving average to $1.2083.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars each slipped afraction and the British pound, which has been surging asvaccinations roll out rapidly across the United Kingdom, wasforced back below $1.39 and last sat at $1.3874.

Ahead on Wednesday investors will be eyeing inflation datareleases in Britain and Canada for any signs of a jump. U.S.retail sales data is also due, as are newly published minutesfrom the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

"Tonight's release of the ... minutes is likely to reinforcethe notion that the Fed is committed to keeping rates low for alonger period of time," Sophia Ng, an analyst at MUFG Bank atSingapore, said in a note to clients.

Earnings reports this week from Hilton Worldwide HoldingsInc, Hyatt Hotels Corp and Marriott InternationalInc will also be scrutinized for signs of a pickup inglobal travel demand.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Pete Schroeder inWashingtonEditing by Sonya Hepinstall and Gerry Doyle)