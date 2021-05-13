GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation angst bruises world stocks

Tom Wilson
·3 min read

* Euro STOXX 600 down 1.5%

* MSCI world equity index down 0.6%, set for fourth day of losses

* Shock rise in U.S. CPI stirs fear of Fed tapering

* Treasury yields, dollar pause after jump

* Bitcoin recovers after Tesla puts a hold on acceptance

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Investors dumped shares on Thursday after a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation spooked Wall Street and sent bond yields surging, with European stocks mirroring losses in Asia.

The Euro STOXX 600 fell 1.5%, with indexes in Germany and Britain both slumping 1.9% as investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve might move early on tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Basic resources and oil and gas sectors , among the recent top gainers on the back of a surge in commodity prices, fell over 2%.

"Inflation pressures are going to be rising, and they're not going to be temporary," said Jeremy Gatto, investment manager at Unigestion. "What does that mean? Effectively that rates will be rising."

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in almost 50 countries, fell 0.6% and was on course for its fourth straight day of losses.

Wall Street was blindsided on Wednesday when data showed U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy met supply constraints at home and abroad.

The jump, which sparked the S&P 500's worst one-day drop since February, was largely due to outsized increases in airfares, used cars and lodging costs, all driven by the pandemic and likely to prove transitory.

Fed officials were quick to play down the impact of one month's numbers, with vice chair Richard Clarida saying stimulus would still be needed for "some time".

Yields on 10-year Treasuries steadied at 1.68%, having climbed 7 basis points overnight in the biggest daily rise in two months.

'BIG BATTLE'

Eurozone bond yields edged higher. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was flat after hitting its highest since May 2019 on Wednesday.

Nasdaq futures were flat, losing earlier slim gains, while S&P 500 futures turned slightly negative.

As major economies reopen more fully from COVID-19 lockdowns, many investors expect higher levels of inflation to stoke volatility in equities markets through the year.

"This year is going to be a big battle between the bullishness of mass reopening/stimulus on one hand and the inflationary consequences on the other," Deutsche bank analysts wrote. "Expect regular pockets of vol."

Investors priced in an 80% chance of a Fed rate hike as early as December next year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.3%, with Asian shares already on the back foot this week after a tech sell-off on Wall Street.

Rising bond yields were a shot in the arm for the dollar, recently under pressure from rapidly expanding U.S. budget and trade deficits.

Against a basket of major peers, the dollar was down a smidgeon at 90.661, after climbing away from Wednesday's 10-week trough of 89.979.

Bitcoin steadied after sliding 13%, its worst one-day fall since January, after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc would stop accepting it as payment for its vehicles because of environmental concerns.

Bitcoin later regained ground, adding 3% and was last at $50,830.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, followed a similar pattern, dropping 8% on Wednesday from record highs before adding 4% on Thursday. It was last at $3,977.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes, Shri Navaratnam and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • Top 10 matchups on the 2021 NFL schedule

    The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.

  • Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract with rebuild hopes in mind after brutal season

    Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.

  • Alek Manoah crawls closer to Jays rotation with set of sizzling Triple-A outings

    With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.

  • How COVID-19 vaccines could impact the 2021 NBA playoffs

    Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.

  • Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery on right quadriceps tendon

    The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.

  • Oilers edge Canadiens on Dominik Kahun's OT winner

    Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.

  • Lakers finally unveil 2020 championship banner at Staples Center

    The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.

  • Jon Rahm gets why golfers will skip the Olympics: 'They're not making it easy'

    With all of the restrictions in place, and a tight timeline to get to Japan, Jon Rahm doesn't blame golfers for skipping the Olympics this summer.

  • Everything you need to know about starting and dominating your NHL playoff pool

    Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • Hideki Matsuyama called Masters celebration 'a bit embarrassing' after massive spotlight in Japan

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Conor McGregor was the world's highest paid athlete in the past year

    Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn and 3 assistant coaches

    The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • English Premier League's $7 billion TV rights renewal OK'd

    LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has been allowed by the British government to renew its current domestic television rights deals for another three seasons without an auction process, ensuring 5 billion pounds ($7 billion) will be generated during the uncertainty of the pandemic. The deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video will extend until the end of the 2022-25 season on the same terms as the current three-year cycle. “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on football," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “and renewals with our U.K. broadcast partners will reduce uncertainty, generate stability and promote confidence within the football pyramid.” In a notable change following complaints by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, the 12:30 p.m. kickoff on a Saturday will move to 7:45 p.m. if a team has been involved in a Champions League game on Wednesday night. Klopp railed against BT last season for having to play in one of their slots after a European game. Comcast-owned Sky will continue to show the most live matches in Britain — 128 — followed by BT Sport with 52, while Amazon can stream two complete rounds of games. While internationally all games can be watched live, only during the pandemic with fans locked out of stadiums have domestic audiences been able to do the same. But from next season, again only 200 of the 380 games are due to be shown live in Britain, with fans set to return in large numbers as pandemic restrictions are eased. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired. Nate McMillan took over as the interim boss. Suddenly, the Hawks looked like a totally different team. It all paid off Wednesday night, when Atlanta clinched its first playoff berth since 2017 by rallying for a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. “This is what I came down here for, to try to help this team get to the next level,” said McMillan, who figures to get serious consideration for coach of the year honors despite his interim tag. “These guys have stood up and accepted that. I'm just thrilled to death that I can be part of this.” The Hawks aren't the only newcomer to the playoff scene. The New York Knicks snapped an even-longer drought, securing their first postseason berth since 2013 when Boston lost in Cleveland. New York has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises under their first-year coach, Tom Thibodeau, with a 38-31 record after seven straight losing seasons. The Knicks could have clinched their spot Tuesday in Los Angeles, but the Lakers rallied to beat them in overtime. They got in a night later. All-Star Julius Randle made it clear the Knicks have bigger goals. “Check it off the list. We not close to done,” he wrote on Twitter. The Hawks were 14-20 when Pierce was fired on March 1, just days before Atlanta hosted the All-Star Game. Since McMillan took over, the Hawks are 25-11. The only team with more victories since the 34-game point in the season? The Phoenix Suns, who are 26-9. “It just shows we had it all along,” said Trae Young, the face of the Atlanta franchise. “We just needed to believe in each other and go out there and do it.” The Hawks fell on hard times after posting a franchise-best 60-22 record in 2014-15, when they reached the Eastern Conference finals in the team's deepest playoff run since moving to Atlanta in 1968. With some questionable personnel moves by then-coach Mike Budenholzer, the Hawks slipped for two straight seasons before Travis Schlenk was brought in as general manager and given a mandate to totally overhaul the roster by owner Tony Ressler. Schlenk relied heavily on the draft to build the core of the team, landing Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter. For good measure, there was a shrewd trade to acquire rebounding machine Clint Capela. Through the entire process, the Hawks were clearing out salary cap space with an eye toward making a big splash in free agency during this past offseason. Schlenk was able to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, both of whom brought much-needed experience and leadership to their young teammates. It took nearly half a season for all the parts to mesh together — and Pierce wasn't around to see it to fruition. Schlenk made the coaching change after watching the Hawks continually blow leads in the fourth quarter. Of their first 20 losses this season, 13 were by 10 points or less. Only two of the defeats could be classified as blowouts. Enter McMillan, who had 16 years of head coaching experience with three different teams and had joined Pierce's staff before this season to provide a seasoned assistant. With McMillan at the helm, the Hawks are 12-5 when the margin is 10 points or less. In the playoff-clinching victory, the Hawks rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Young and Collins hit huge shots, and Atlanta clamped down at the defensive end to hold the Wizards scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes. “Really, where I've seen us grow is our finishes,” McMillan said. “We've been able to put together 48 minutes and finish those games.” No one is more excited than Young, the charismatic point guard who was essentially handed the keys to the franchise in 2018 when Schlenk worked out a still-debated deal on draft night that sent that sent Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks. Young was an All-Star Game starter in his second season, and he's averaging more than 25 points a game in Year 3 of his blossoming career — all before his 23rd birthday. He's still a bit irked that he didn't get picked for this season's All-Star Game in his home city. “I feel like I haven't gotten the recognition and the guys on this team haven't gotten the recognition that we deserve,” Young said. “But that comes with winning.” Now, he'll certainly get plenty of attention. Young is headed to the playoffs for the first time — maybe even with the home-court advantage in the opening round. With two games remaining in the regular season (both at home against a pair of the league's weakest teams, Orlando and Houston), the Hawks have a half-game lead for the No. 4 seed over Miami and the Knicks. “Just knowing how hard it is to get to this position, to have to literally build our entire team to get to this position, makes it that much more gratifying that we’re here,” Young said. “But we're not satisfied, that's for sure.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: James Harden returns for the Nets

    He's back and still good at basketball.

  • Urías pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days. Max Muncy homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series and interrupting their 3 1/2-week stretch of mostly terrible play. Urías (5-1) bounced back superbly from last weekend in Anaheim, where he took his first loss since 2019. The hero of the Dodgers’ championship-clinching victory retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and yielded only two singles and a walk, striking out six. Beaty had a two-run double in the fourth, and he added an RBI single during the Dodgers’ four-run fifth in a rally that began with Muncy’s two-run homer. Justin Dunn (1-1) pitched three solid innings before coming apart in the fourth for Seattle, which finished a five-game road trip with four straight defeats. Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who managed just two singles in their 11th loss in 16 games. The Mariners are thrilled to say goodbye to Urías, who is 2-0 against Seattle this season with 17 strikeouts and just three hits allowed over 14 innings. Mookie Betts got the game's first hit with a two-out double in the third, but the Dodgers didn't rally until Justin Turner and Muncy opened the fourth with walks. Beaty eventually drove them both home with a bases-loaded double to right, chasing Dunn. The Dodgers' versatile backup has 14 RBIs in his seven May starts, and he's 5 for 7 with 11 RBIs this season with the bases loaded. Ty France poked a one-out single through the left side to break up Urías' perfect game bid in the fifth, and he scored on Moore's short single. Muncy reached base four times and scored three runs. He singled and eventually scored on pinch-hitter AJ Pollock's single in the seventh. SLUMP BUSTER Los Angeles was 13-2 on April 17 before its skid began the next day. Before the Mariners arrived at Chavez Ravine, the Dodgers had lost 15 of 20 and fallen into third place in the NL West, the division they’ve won for eight consecutive seasons. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: 3B Edwin Ríos will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder. Ríos was batting .078 this season while clearly struggling with his swing. ... RHP Dustin May had Tommy John surgery Wednesday. The promising redhead won't pitch again until the summer of 2022 at the earliest. UP NEXT Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA) is listed as their starter for Thursday's home series opener against Cleveland, but manager Scott Servais refused to comment pregame on several reports claiming Logan Gilbert, the Mariners' top pitching prospect, will be promoted to take the start in his major league debut. Dodgers: After a day off, Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA) will open a three-game series against the Marlins. The ace has thrown 13 innings of scoreless, four-hit ball with 20 strikeouts in his last two starts against Miami, both in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute. After a timeout, Kuzma was able to drive the lane and score the go-ahead points. Houston had a final chance, but Kelly Olynyk had the ball stolen by Ben McLemore with 0.9 seconds remaining. Talen Horton-Tucker then hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, and Andre Drummond added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso. James was ruled out for the sixth straight game due to a high right ankle sprain, while Davis (groin) and Caruso (foot) aggravated injuries during an overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles had seven players in double figures as it extended its winning streak to three for the first time since the middle of March. Horton-Tucker, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime of Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks, got his fourth start of the season. He also had 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season while logging a season-high 37 minutes. Drummond recorded a double-double for the second straight game and was 9 of 13 from the field. Kuzma scored 19 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16. The Lakers (40-30) are in seventh place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. They are one game behind Portland and Dallas in the battle for a top six spot, which would allow them to avoid being in next week's play-in tournament. However, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks won the season series over the Lakers and hold the tiebreakers. Olynyk and Armoni Brooks scored 24 apiece for the Rockets (16-54) and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 20. Houston has dropped seven straight and 44 of its last 49. TIP INS Rockets: Danuel House Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries were unavailable after suffering ankle injuries Monday. Lakers: Los Angeles unveiled the banner for its 17th NBA championship before the game. They held off from doing it until fans were finally allowed to attend games at Staples Center. UP NEXT Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Friday. Lakers: Travel to Indiana on Saturday. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press