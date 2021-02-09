GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens
* MSCI World edges up 0.1%, gains for 7th day in a row
* Oil reaches 13-month high,
* Dollar falls, gold up on stimulus; bitcoin hits new high
By Simon Jessop and Alun John
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose for the seventhstraight day to reach a record high on Tuesday, while bitcoinalso reached a peak after an endorsement from Tesla Incin the prior session had sent the cryptocurrency up 20%.
Robust corporate earnings, monetary and fiscal support frompolicymakers and prospects that pandemic vaccines could hasten areturn to normal in the United States and other countries haveall bolstered risk sentiment in recent days.
A record high close for Wall Street overnight gave Asianstocks the confidence to push on further, with MSCI's broadestindex of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up0.3%, led by Chinese blue chips, up 2.2%.
That helped The MSCI All-Country World Indexedge up 0.1% to its own record high, although early moves inEurope's top indexes suggested further gains may be tougher tofind, with Britain's FTSE 100 flat on the day.
Futures for the S&P 500 were equally undecided, suggesting aquiet start to the U.S. trading day.
"Reflation on the back of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positivevaccine news remains the major theme for markets," strategistsat National Australia Bank wrote.
In keeping with the risk-on sentiment, oil also hit 13-monthhighs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand,with Brent crude up 0.8%.
"There is a sense that the glut of oil supply isdisappearing more rapidly than anybody thought possible," saidPhil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago."There seems to be a paradigm shift in the market."
Despite that, concern remains over the pace of vaccination,the efficacy of the vaccines against new strains of the COVID-19virus and the damage being done to economies, including theimpact on the dollar of a planned $1.9 trillion stimuluspackage.
That suite of negativity helped weigh further on the dollar. Against a basket of other currencies, it was down 0.2% inearly deals - bolstering gold, a traditional safe haven againstrising inflation, which rose 0.5%.
In more volatile cryptocurrency markets, bitcoinpushed on from the prior day's 20% rally to hit a high of$48,216.09, before edging off its highs to trade around $47,000.
Still underpinning the gains was a surprise announcementfrom Tesla Inc on Monday that it had invested around$1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to accept it aspayment for its cars in the future.
