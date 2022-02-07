GLOBAL MARKETS-European, U.S. bond yields jump, Wall Street shares rise

Chris Prentice and Carolyn Cohn
·4 min read

* German 10-yr yields hit 3-yr high, Italy near-2-yr high

* S&P, Nasdaq stock index futures down 0.2%

* Oil drops $1 on progress in U.S.-Iran talks

By Chris Prentice and Carolyn Cohn

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares rose on Monday, as European bond yields jumped after the European Central Bank last week drove speculation about monetary tightening as soon as March and yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit two-year highs.

Markets are on alert for rate rises in both the euro zone and the United States after the ECB last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone. The United States reported stronger than expected jobs and earnings data.

The Nasdaq rose with Amazon.com Inc providing a boost, after a week of choppy trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.89 points, or 0.34%, to 35,210.63, the S&P 500 gained 17.91 points, or 0.40%, to 4,518.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.51 points, or 0.67%, to 14,192.52 by 10:38 a.m. EST.

"Higher earnings are helpful in the sense that estimates finally ticked up," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

German 10-year government bond yields hit three-year highs and Italian 10-year yields hit their highest since May 2020, with Italy seen particularly vulnerable to rate increases due to its high levels of debt.

"The most dominant thing is still central banks and the tightening we see there, that has led to the volatility," said Matthias Scheiber, global head of portfolio management at Allspring Global Investments.

Two-year U.S. Treasury note yields hit a two-year high and U.S. 10-year yields stayed close to two-year highs hit on Friday.

Italy and Greece continue to have "buffers" in place to protect them from rising borrowing costs and there is a reasonable chance that Greece's credit rating could be upgraded soon, one of S&P Global's top analysts told Reuters on Monday.

European bond yields have risen sharply since the European Central Bank on Thursday acknowledged mounting inflation risks and cracked the door open to an interest rate increase this year.

European stocks rose, though Italian stocks were down about 1% under pressure from the bond sell-off.

Britain's FTSE gained 0.91%.

ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks pushed back against market expectations for a rate hike as soon as July in an interview with Reuters. He said the bank could end its stimulus programme earlier than planned but it was unlikely to raise its main interest rate so quickly.

Klaas Knot, the Dutch Central Bank President and a member of the ECB's governing council, said on Sunday he expects a hike in the fourth quarter of this year.

"How much will we have to reprice yields, and spreads between (European) peripheral debt and Bunds, on the back of reduced ECB buying, is a question on much of the market's lips," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

After a bumpy ride last week, the MSCI world equities index rose.

The euro inched down 0.12%, having shot up 2.7% last week in its best performance since early 2020 on the tightening expectations.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.36%, after shedding 1.8% last week.

The U.S. January payrolls report on Friday showed annual growth in average hourly earnings climbed to 5.7%, from 4.9%, while payrolls for prior months were revised up by 709,000 to radically change the trend in hiring.

U.S. consumer price figures for January are due on Thursday and could show core inflation accelerating to the fastest pace since 1982 at 5.9%.

As a result, markets moved to price in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March and the prospect of rates reaching 1.5% by year end.

The Russian rouble recovered to a three-week high against the dollar as French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Moscow seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, which Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans to invade.

Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Brent crude weakened to $92.80 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell to $91.23.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold climbed to a more than one-week high, supported by inflation worries and lingering geopolitical risks. Spot prices were up 0.43%.

China returned from the Lunar New Year break with jumps in equities and commodities: the blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite were up 1.54% and 2% respectively and metals and iron ore rallied in Shanghai.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

