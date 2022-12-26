Global Markets for Conformal Coatings in Electronics 2022: Industry to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027 at a 6% CAGR

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Markets

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Conformal Coatings in Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of conformal coatings and coating equipment and the reasons for variations in industry growth by region. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions and end uses. Furthermore, the ongoing market trends, market growth drivers, and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

The use of conformal coatings is particularly important in high-reliability electronics applications, such as automotive, military, aerospace, medical, marine, lighting, industrial, and green energy applications. However, due to the rapid expansion of the electronics industry, conformal coatings are also finding their way into the domestic and mobile electronics industries, providing the necessary combination of high performance and reliability within a vast array of electronic devices. Further, the emerging device as a service (DaaS) business model requires extended reliability and lifetimes from the electronics and will greatly benefit from the utilization of suitable conformal coatings.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the largest market for the global conformal coatings market in the coming years due to the significant sales of electronics, semiconductors, and medical equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the global industrial sector. Market development has been impeded by a lack of demand and a large demand-supply mismatch. Furthermore, the global delay of industrial growth projects, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and oil and gas sectors due to national lockdowns, will reduce conformal coatings production capacity. Due to COVID- 19, several developing nations are on the verge of bankruptcy. However, in the post-pandemic era, global conformal coatings market manufacturers anticipate an increase in product demand.

Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for conformal coatings and coating equipment in electronics industry applications

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, technology, application, and region

  • In-depth assessment of the market drivers and opportunities for conformal coating materials, equipment and spares, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other macroeconomic factors influencing the market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • A look at the increased demand for conformal coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties

  • Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry

  • Updated information on key mergers, acquisitions and other business relations in the global market for conformal coatings and coating equipment in electronics industry applications

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Trends

Chapter 4 Conformal Coating Materials and Technologies
4.1 Conformal Coating Selection Criteria
4.2 Types of Conformal Coatings
4.2.1 Polymeric Coatings
4.2.2 Inorganic Hard Coatings
4.2.3 Other Types of Conformal Coatings
4.3 Processes Involved in Conformal Coatings
4.4 Conformal Coating Challenges
4.5 Reliability of Conformal Coatings
4.6 Equipment Reliability in Coating Operation
4.7 Safety of the Conformal Coating Process
4.8 Environmental Issues in Conformal Coating
4.9 Developments in Conformal Coating Technology

Chapter 5 Conformal Coating End-Use Industries
5.1 Overview
5.2 Electronics and Semiconductor
5.3 Automotive
5.4 Aerospace and Military
5.5 Medical Devices
5.6 Other End Uses

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Conformal Coatings Market
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Aerospace
6.1.2 Defense
6.1.3 Electronics
6.1.4 Medical and Healthcare
6.1.5 Automotive
6.1.6 Impact on the PCB Market
6.2 Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Coating Industry

Chapter 7 Laws, Regulations, and Standards Concerning Conformal Coatings
7.1 Overview
7.2 VOC Legislation
7.3 Reach
7.4 RoHS
7.5 Environmental Policies
7.6 ISO Certification
7.7 Other Regulations and Standards
7.8 Compliance Actions
7.9 Coatings for Medical Electronics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Conformal Coating Material, Equipment, and Spares
8.1 Global Conformal Coating Market
8.2 Global Market for Conformal Coating Materials
8.2.1 Market by Coating Type
8.2.2 Market by Geographical Region

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Coating Type
9.1 Acrylic Conformal Coatings
9.2 Silicone Conformal Coatings
9.3 Urethane Conformal Coatings
9.4 Epoxy Conformal Coatings
9.5 Parylene Conformal Coatings
9.6 Dlc Conformal Coatings
9.6.1 Other Types of Conformal Coatings
9.7 Global Market for Conformal Coatings by Coating Type and End Use

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Electronics
10.3 Automotive Industry
10.4 Aerospace
10.5 Medical Applications
10.6 Other End Uses

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Conformal Coating Equipment and Spares
11.1 Global Market of Conformal Coating Equipment by Type
11.2 Conformal Coating Equipment by Region
11.3 Conformal Coating Equipment by Type and Region
11.4 Spare Parts for Conformal Coating Equipment
11.5 Types of Customer for Conformal Coating Equipment and Spares

Chapter 12 Patent Review

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Deposition & Coating Technologies Inc.

  • Altana AG

  • Chase Corp.

  • Chemtronics

  • Cht Germany GmbH

  • Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Dow Inc.

  • Dymax Corp.

  • Electrolube

  • Epoxies, Etc.

  • Europlasma Nv

  • Fluid Research

  • Glenro Inc.

  • H.B. Fuller Co.

  • Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

  • Jaro Corp.

  • Master Bond Inc.

  • Mg Chemicals

  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • Nordson Corp.

  • Panacol-Elosol GmbH

  • Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

  • Precision Valve and Automation

  • Pyradia Inc.

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

  • Transene Co. Inc.

  • Ultrasonic Systems Inc.

  • Vertical Solutions Inc.

  • Vitek Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzed8l

