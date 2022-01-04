Global Markets for Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries

Report Scope: This report studies both the global market and the regional markets for ingredients used in the cosmetics and toiletries industries. It also analyzes these markets by application and major material types.

New patents and technological developments covered by these patents indicate the dynamic nature of the industry, and an analysis of these patents has been made in the report.As the newer ingredients increase in number, various regulatory and environmental issues are arising, and these issues must be addressed.



A study of the existing regulations is presented in this report. Profiles of major end-user companies are also included, along with their market shares in their respective operational segments.



Report Includes:

- 123 data tables and 72 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients and products

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall cosmetic and toiletry ingredients market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product group, function, application and region

- Highlights of current and future market potential for functional ingredients (chemicals) used in cosmetic and toiletry industry, and factors influencing the demand

- Country specific data and market value analysis of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and other GCC countries

- Assessment of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, industry value chain analysis, and competitive environment within the market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients

- Insight into the various regulatory and environmental concerns with relate to the introduction of new ingredients

- Impact analysis of Covid-19 pandemic on the global market for cosmetics and toiletries ingredients

- Competitive landscape of the major of major end-user companies, their financial analysis, recent industry specific developments, and company share analysis in respective segments of operation

- Profile descriptions of the leading vendor companies, including Arkema Inc., AkzoNobel, BASF, Croda International plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., LANXESS AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Lonza Group, Solvay and Wacker Chemie GmbH



Summary:

This report studies the market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients in terms of value (U.S. million dollars). It includes an in-depth analysis of four regions of the market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report also studies the global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients by function and applications. The function segment includes cleansers and foamers, specialty additives, processing aids, fragrances, moisturizers, active ingredients. The application segment includes skin care, hair care, skin care, makeup, bath and shower, fragrance, oral care, personal hygiene, shaving, baby care, nail care. In 2020, the global market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients reached a value of $REDACTED. The market is expected to grow to $REDACTED by 2026. BASF, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel and Croda International are among the top companies in the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.



In terms of regional value, Europe was the dominant region in 2020, followed by Asia-Pacific.Europe makes up REDACTED% of the total market for cosmetic and toiletry ingredients, followed by Asia-Pacific accounting for REDACTED%, and the North America region is third, with REDACTED%.



The U.S., Europe, China and India are the main global markets for North American ingredients due to increased consumer awareness, aging baby boomer populations, the availability of wide variety of easy-to-use products, the growing significance of organic and natural formulations and aesthetic concerns. Latin America is also showing dynamic growth, primarily driven by Brazil. Brazil’s rapid growth could make the Latin American region a future contender for one of the top three global positions, replacing the Asia-Pacific region. The number one position, however, will continue to be held by Europe.



Tourism bans, limitation on social engagements and gatherings, outdoor activity restrictions and beach closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have been the biggest challenges facing the global cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.In 2020, the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry was severely hampered, as manufacturing facilities were shut down and production came to standstill due to the pandemic.



This resulted in a negative impact to growth rates in several countries.Some cosmetics and toiletries product manufacturers decreased their production capacity or temporarily shut down some of their facilities, which also hampered the cosmetics and toiletries ingredients industry.



The demand for ingredients was, however, nominally offset by online sales of personal care and cosmetics products.



The global market for the functional ingredients used in cosmetics and toiletry products is summarized in the following table and figure. The fragrances used in these products have the highest CAGR, of REDACTED% over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

