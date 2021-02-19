GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from record highs on rising bond yields, weak U.S. data

(Adds European futures in para 2, analyst comment in para 8,updates levels throughout)

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asian stocks pulled back fromall-time peaks on Friday as higher longer-dated bond yields andunderwhelming U.S. data dented investor confidence in a fastereconomic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while gold hit aseven-month trough.

Europe's eurostoxx 50 futures and Germany's DAXfutures were both up 0.2%, while futures for London'sFTSE were barely changed. E-mini futures for the S&P 500were slightly lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside ofJapan was last down 0.1% at 733.9 from a recordhigh of 745.89 touched on Thursday.

The index is on track for a small weekly loss after twoconsecutive weeks of gains.

Since the start of the year, the index has surged nearly10.5%, largely led by easy monetary and fiscal policies aroundthe world and initial rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 indexfinished 1.3% down while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7%.

Chinese shares, which started the day in the red, recoupedlosses with the blue-chip CSI300 up 0.2%.

"It’s kind of odd to think that only a year ago investorswere worried about depression and deflation and now they areworried about overheating and inflation," said Shane Oliver,Sydney-based economist for AMP.

"The big picture backdrop of still low underlying inflationand spare capacity in jobs markets, combined with economic andprofit recovery and low interest rates is a positive one forgrowth assets, particularly shares," he added.

Core bond yields have pushed higher globally led by theso-called "reflation trade" where investors wager on a pick-upin growth and inflation. Growing momentum for coronavirusvaccine programmes and hopes of massive fiscal spending underU.S. President Joe Biden have spurred reflation trades.

Germany’s 10-year yield on Thursday posted itshighest close since June, British 10-year yieldstraded at a 10-month top of 0.65% and U.S. Treasury yieldsare hovering near one-year highs around 1.3%, alarge factor supporting the U.S. dollar.

Rising bond yields hurt the appeal of gold, with spotprices hitting a seven-month low of $1,759.3 an ounce on Friday.

While rising yields weighed on investor sentiment,"disappointing U.S. jobless figures didn't help the cause,either," said Rodrigo Catril, forex strategist at NationalAustralia Bank.

An unexpected increase in the number of Americans seekingjobless benefits weighed heavily on the outlook. The LaborDepartment reported initial unemployment claims rose by 13,000to 861,000, injecting scepticism about how quickly the U.S.economy could rebound from the global pandemic.

Further, U.S. housing starts fell 6.0% in January, the firstdecline in five months.

On Wall Street, the Dow fell 0.38%, the S&P 500lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq Composite 0.72%.

In currencies, the dollar was steady with its indexat 90.511.

The British pound held near its highest in over threeyears at $1.3983 led by the country's successful vaccineprogramme which has seen 16.5 million people already inoculated.It is on track for a sixth straight weekly rise.

The euro is poised for a small weekly loss. The singlecurrency was last at $1.2098.

The risk sensitive Australian dollar was on trackfor a third straight weekly rise, last trading at $0.7787.

In commodities, oil markets saw some profit-taking followingdays of gains that were driven by a deep freeze across Texasthat weighed on production.

Brent crude fell 88 cents to at $63.37 a barrel.U.S. crude futures slipped 63 cents to $59.89 a barrel.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney; Additional reporting byPete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Sam Holmes, AnaNicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)