GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks pause at peaks, sustained by stimulus promise

* Markets mostly flat amid multiple holidays

* Asia shares ex-Japan already up 10% this year

* Treasuries rally on surprisingly soft CPI, dovish Powell

* Oil eases after longest winning streak in two years

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Asian shares rested at recordhighs on Thursday as investors digested recent meaty gains,though the promise of endless free money to sustain buying wasreaffirmed by benign U.S. inflation data and a very dovishoutlook from the Federal Reserve.

Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets inChina, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were all on holiday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japaneased 0.1%, having climbed for four sessionsstraight to be up over 10% so far this year.

Japan's Nikkei was shut after ending at a 30-yearpeak on Wednesday, while Australia's main index heldnear an 11-month top.

Futures for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dipped0.1%, having again hit historic highs on Wednesday.

Still, the outlook for more global stimulus got a majorboost overnight from a surprisingly soft reading on core U.S.inflation, which eased to 1.4% in January.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he wanted to seeinflation at 2% or more before even thinking of tapering thebank's super-easy policies.

Notably, Powell emphasised that once pandemic effects werestripped out, unemployment was nearer 10% than the reported 6.3%and thus a long way from full employment.

As a result, Powell called for a "society-wide commitment"to reducing unemployment, which analysts saw as strong supportfor President Joe Biden $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Indeed, Westpac economist Elliot Clarke estimated over $5trillion in cumulative stimulus, worth 23% of GDP, would berequired to repair the damage done by the pandemic.

"Historical experience provides strong justification to onlyact against undesired inflationary pressures once they have beenseen, after full employment has been achieved, he said.

"To that end, financial conditions are expected to remainhighly supportive of the U.S. economy and global financialmarkets in 2021, and likely through 2022."

The mix of endless Fed support and a tame inflation reportwas a salve for bond market pains and 10-year yields eased to1.12%, from a 1.20% high early in the week.

That in turn weighed on the U.S. dollar, which slipped to90.451 on a basket of currencies and away from a 10-weektop of 91.600 late last week.

The dollar eased to 104.57 yen, from a recent peak105.76, while the euro rallied to $1.2117 from its low of$1.1950.

In commodity markets, gold was sidelined at $1,839 an ounceas investors drove platinum to a six-year peak onbets of more demand from the automobile sector.

Oil prices took a breather, having enjoyed the longestwinning streak in two years amid producer supply cuts and hopesvaccine rollouts will drive a recovery in demand.

"The current price levels are healthier than the actualmarket and entirely reliant on supply cuts, as demand stillneeds to recover," cautioned Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

Brent crude futures eased back 50 cents to $60.97,while U.S. crude dipped 48 cents to $58.20 a barrel.

