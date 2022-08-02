Global Marketplaces Report 2022: The Landscape of Transactions, Artificial Intelligence, Trust and Safety, Authentication, and User Communities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marketplaces Annual is here and on the heels of skyrocketing e-commerce and transactions explosion, a recession may loom. Can marketplaces ride it out and thrive?

We interviewed dozens of experts across the globe, threw our mighty analysis machine into overdrive and came up with the unlikely conclusion: yes they can. But will they?

The report digs deep into the landscape of transactions, artificial intelligence, trust and safety, authentication, and user communities, with wide-ranging insights from major international operators to smaller companies in the classified space.

Inside the 126-page report, you'll find:

  • Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world

  • Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide

  • Top 20 multi-vertical marketplaces by revenue

  • Companies to watch

  • The leading general marketplaces/classified companies in 67 countries

  • And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Could a recession help horizontals more than it hurts them?
Marketplaces have to be cautious, but with the right framework they can keep growing in a recession

Industry trends

Horizontals and transactions: Is this the year?
Consumers are more ready than ever to pay and arrange delivery online, butmarketplaces still face logistical hurdles and cultural difficulties

Trust: Perhaps the biggest challenge facing marketplaces
Newer horizontals have been able to tackle trust issues from their very inception, learning from older examples

User communities: Generating content builds loyalty
Very few horizontals are developing or encouraging user communities on their marketplaces, but there are interesting opportunities in this space

Company spotlights

Multivertical marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 20
Companies based in Asia and Europe dominate the rankings, with those from North America close behind

Adevinta: Incoming CEO has to sell sites, drive revenue
New CEO will need to implement Adevinta's "growing at scale" strategy, focused on transactions and building high-quality verticals

Frontier Digital Ventures: A growing force across the globe
With an expanding portfolio and growing revenue, the company has become an expert in running marketplaces in emerging markets

India: OLX-India defeated Quikr, but potential not reached
Cultural obstacles and limited demand for transactions in general goods make life for horizontals difficult in India

OLX-Brazil: Opportunities from addressing inefficiencies
OLX-Brazil has become a "growth engine" for both Adevinta and Prosus

Prosus: Two tasks ahead --- Avito sale, Tencent buyback
Prosus is currently in discussions to sell its prized classified asset, Avito, but is looking for a reasonable price

Schibsted: Blocket leaping into transactions
Blocket has joined Finn in ramping up its transaction capability, but horizontals in Finland and Denmark are lagging behind

South Africa: OLX shut down, Gumtree for sale
Rampant fraud and the growing strength of Facebook Marketplace is creating difficult conditions for local marketplaces

United States: The battle for third place, as Top 2 are set
With the top two horizontal spots seemingly locked in for the foreseeable future, the competition for third is harder to call

Companies to watch

Larixon Classifieds: Acquiring, building winning classifieds
Larixon built its network by locating and acquiring undervalued market leaders around the world

Tise: Fashion marketplace set to expand across Europe
Tise represents a new wave of resale marketplaces already enabled with transactions and chasing a younger audience

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites

Top marketplaces/classified sites by country

Companies in this edition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slez2y

