The global market for Tires is forecast to reach 2. 7 billion units by 2025

driven by continuous developments in tire engineering particularly innovations surrounding tire tread technology. Macro factors driving growth in the market include healthy upswing in agrarian economies focused on mechanization and the resulting strong demand for agricultural vehicle tires; healthy recovery in the global construction industry, increased spending on construction vehicles and a parallel increase in demand for construction tires in the OEM market; strong demand for commercial vehicle tires at the back of growing investments in fleet expansion in the logistics industry; government focus on smart transportation, increased investment in BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) systems and the ensuing healthy demand for bus tires; and rising vehicle density and a commensurate expansion of addressable market opportunities for replacement tires in the aftermarket.
New York, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
Poised to score the highest gains in the market in the coming years will be premium and specialty tires with high speed, low rolling resistance, high insulation to reduce road noise, additional cushioning, and innovative tread grooves and patterns. Replacement demand remains critical to the market`s growth given that most tires wearing out well before they get old. Although an average car tire is built to last 30000 to 50000 miles, replacement often kicks in much earlier. Few of the factors responsible for premature wear and tear include uneven and accelerated tire wear is caused by wheel misalignment; worn-out suspension; and improper tire inflation. Overloading of goods vehicles is another reason for premature tire tread wear on trucks, trailers and vans. Smart tires with in-built sensors for improved tire management capability will grow in prominence in the coming years. .
Tire recycling also represents an important theme in the market given that most of the tires, after the end of their life cycle, end up in land fill sites, which in turn pose a major threat to the environment and human health as stockpiling and tire build-up results in leakage of toxins into the ground under damp conditions. The EU leads the race in implementing effective tire recycling systems by introducing regulatory mandates. The tire recycling percentage in EU is around 95% and is followed by Japan with 89% and Canada with 80%. Further, EU has already banned landfills, a strategy which is being followed by various countries in the world. Recycling in Europe is a massive and lucrative business and companies continuously invest in the development of innovative new recycling technologies. Tire manufacturers in the region are either taxed for the environmental pollution caused by tires or are obligated to participate in the deposit-and-return approach developed for generating funds to meet collection and recycling costs. Against a backdrop of rising emphasis on waste management, extended producer responsibility (EPR) is growing in popularity as governments seek to integrate the environmental costs of a product`s lifecycle into the market price of the product. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as growing population, transportation needs and a parallel rise in vehicle PARC; robust growth of the logistics industry and the resulting expansion of transport vehicle fleet; growing per capita car ownership among the expanding base of middle class population; strong aftermarket opportunities fed by bad road conditions in emerging Asian economies and the increased risk of punctures; falling oil prices, increase in vehicle miles travelled and wear and tear of tires and robust replacement demand; continued trend towards radialization of commercial vehicle and passenger car tires in most emerging southeast Asian countries; growing stringency of safety regulations and consumer awareness over the fact that healthy tires equals safe rides and the resulting demand for smart new tires upgrades; growing importance proactive maintenance and replacements; and rise in environmental awareness and emerging demand for green tires.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Tires: An Introduction
Definitions of Key Tire components
Elements of Tire Designing
Dynamics of Design Element of Tires
Trade-Off between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires
Developments in Design
Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight
for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
Types of Automotive Tires
Radial Tires
Bias Tires
Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and
OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type
Body Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and
OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type for Radial
and Bias Ply Tires
Advantages of Radial Tires over Bias Tires
Wide-Base Tires
Tire Classification and Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Passenger Car Tires
Bus Tires
Truck Tires
Two Wheeler Tires
Off-The-Road Tires
Tire Recycling
Growing Volumes of Reclaimed Rubber Highlights the Progressive
Improvements Made in Scrap Tire Recycling: Global Reclaimed
Rubber Market (in Kilo Tons) for the years 2014, 2016 and
2022
Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile
Rising Automobile Production and Technological Advances Set
Perfect Stage for Growth of Global Tire Market
Recent Market Activity
China and Other Developed Regions Exhibit Faster Growth Pace
World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed Regions for
the Years 2019 & 2025
World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for
2018-2025
Stable Economic Scenario to Positively Influence Automotive
Tires Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Key Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Anticipated Increase in Vehicle Production
Increasing Automotive Sales
Rising Adoption of High-Performance Tires
Rising LCV Sales to Benefit Radial Tires
Extended Operating Lifespan of Vehicles
Increasing Competition and Sophisticated Manufacturing Processes
Coronavirus Outbreak Catches Automotive and Tire Industries
Off-Guard
Competitive Landscape
Bridgestone & Next Door Rival Michelin Fight It Out for Market
Supremacy: Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players in the
Global Tires Market for the Year 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India)
Avon Tyres (UK)
Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
CEAT (India)
Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd. (China)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
Hankook Tire Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (India)
Kumho Tire Co., Inc. (South Korea)
Maxxis International (Taiwan)
Michelin (France)
MITAS A.S. (Czech Republic)
MRF (India)
Nexen Tire Corporation (South Korea)
Nokian Tyres Oyj (Finland)
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)
Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. (China)
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Techking Tires Ltd. (China)
Titan International, Inc. (USA)
Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc. (USA)
Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand
for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires
Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization
Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging
Countries
China Leads Tire Radialization Growth in terms of Domestic
Consumption and Exports: Chinese Production of Passenger Car
Radial (PCR) and Light Truck Radial (LTR) Tires (In Million
Units) for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon
Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle
Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Rising Vehicle Density Expands the Addressable Market for
Replacement Tires in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car &
Commercial Vehicle Population (In Million Units) for the
Years 2017 and 2020
Tire Aftermarket, a Cyclical Market Dependent on the
Replacement Cycle: Automotive Tire Replacement Cycle
(in Number of Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket
Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires
Market
Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China
Bodes Well for Tire Demand in the OEM Market: Global
Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million
Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics
Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit
Demand for CV Tires
Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade
Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs
A Futuristic Eco-Friendly Tire Concept, Airless Tires Continue
to Elicit Development Focus from Leading Tire Manufacturers:
Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2018 and 2024
eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics
What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?
Projected Expansion of Vehicle Fleet Supported by the Growth in
E-Commerce Logistics to Benefit Demand for Commercial Vehicle
Tires: Global E-Commerce Logistics Market (In US$ Million)
for the Years 2018 and 2023
Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to
Benefit Demand for Bus Tires
Popularly Referred to as Rail on Rubber Tires, BRTs to Generate
Strong Demand for Bus Tires: Global Number of Heavy Duty
Transit Buses (In 000) by Country for the Year 2018 and 2022
Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing
Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires
As the Smart Choice for Urban Mobility in Crowded Cities,
Projected Gains in Sales of Two Wheelers Catalyzes Demand
Opportunities for OEM Two Wheeler Tires: Global Spending on
Two Wheelers (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018 and 2022
An Overview on Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires Industry - The Niche
Market Segment
Strong Demand Cues and Rising Mechanization to Impel Off-The-
Road Tire Market
New Tire Materials Present Expansion Opportunities
Construction & Mining Equipment Segment to Post Fastest Growth
Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for
Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles
As a Key Underlying Demand Driver, the Stable Outlook for the
Construction Industry Strengthens the Baseline Growth
Forecasts of Construction Vehicle Tires: Global Construction
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
Projected Need for Construction Vehicles in line With the
Expected Recovery in the Industry?s Outlook to Expand the
Market Opportunity for Construction Tires in the OEM Market:
Global Spending on Construction Vehicles (In US$ Billion) by
Vehicle Type for the Years 2017 & 2020
Strong Demand for below 31-Inch Tires
Original Equipment Continues to Hold Major Share
USA and Asia: The Key Markets
Technological Advancements Augment Market Growth
Product Innovation & Capacity Expansion Remain Key Strategies
Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for
Agricultural Vehicle Tires
Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve
Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns
Projected Growth in CAPEX Spending on Agricultural Vehicles &
Machinery Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of OEM
Agricultural Tires: Global Sales of Agricultural Vehicles (In
US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2016 and 2020
High Performance Advanced Tires: Rising Automotive Production
and Favorable Regulations Fuel Growth
Increasing Focus on Safety & Fuel Economy
Stringent Regulations for Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires
As the Key Demographic Driver of Automobile Growth, Middle
Class Population in Asia Represents the Most Prominent
Indirect Demand Driver for Tires : Global Middle Class
Population (In Million) by Geographic Region for the Years
2017, 2022 & 2030
Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (In US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the
Tire Market
Strong Growth of the Tire Cord Market Bodes Well for the Tire
Industry: Global Consumption of Tire Cord (In Metric Tons) By
Material Type for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire
Engineering
Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the
Entire Life-Cycle of Tires
Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires
With Melting Oceans Causing Cold Winter Storms & Snowfalls,
Demand for Winter Tires Receives a Major Boost: Global Sales
of Winter Tire (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017 and
2022
Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For
Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market
Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of
Manufacturer Profitability
Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of
Price Erosion
Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze
Manufacturer Profit Margins
Accounting for Over 45% in Total Cost of Tire Production,
Rubber Prices Remain the Prime Determinant of Competitive Tire
Pricing Capabilities: Percentage of Tire Raw Material Cost
Breakdown by Material Type
Firming Up of Rubber Prices, Price Sensitivity in the Retail
Tires Market & the Resulting Inability to Pass on Increased
Cost to the Customer to Deflate Tire Manufacturers? Profit
Margins: Thailand and Malaysian Natural Rubber Prices (In
US$ Per Kg) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018
EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed
Boost
Key Market Restraints and Challenges
Rising Adoption of Retreading Tires
Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tires by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Radial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Radial by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Radial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bias by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Bias by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bias by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trucks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trucks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Buses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Buses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Buses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Two-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Two-Wheelers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Two-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-The-Road by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Off-The-Road by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-The-Road by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Replacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Replacement by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Replacement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
United States: An Important Market for Tires
Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism
A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US
US Tire Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumer
Sales by Brand Type
US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Annual Revenue by Category
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Overview of Japanese Tire Industry
Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for
the Period 2011-2018
Market Analytics
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China
a Lucrative Market for Tires
Challenges Imposed on Chinese Tire Manufacturers by the EU
Labeling System
Will Automotive Manufacturing Including Tires Shift From China
to the United States?
Chinese Ministry to Push for Achieving Optimum Radialization
Market Analytics
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars, Trucks,
Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
A Major Regional Market for Tires
Factors Influencing the European Tires Market
Major Trends in Tire Manufacture
Low Rolling Resistance Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market
Small Companies Dominate in Specialized Niches
Government Laws Push Demand for Winter Tires
Upward Brand Mobility to Benefit in the Long Term as Grading
System for Car Tires Take Effect in EU
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
A Brief Insight into German Automobile Market
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Product Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tires by
End-Use - Replacement and OEM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tires by End-Use -
Replacement and OEM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tires by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Replacement and OEM for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Product
Type - Radial and Bias - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Tires by Product Type -
Radial and Bias Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Radial and Bias for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tires by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and
Off-The-Road - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers and Off-The-Road
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tires by Vehicle Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Cars,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379599/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001