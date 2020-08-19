The global market for Portable Generators is projected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2025

driven by the growing economic value of power quality and reliability against the backdrop of electrification, digitalization and automation all of which are reliant on power quantity, quality, and availability.
Consumers, businesses and society in general are hugely reliant on electricity so much so that a country’s economic health depends upon electricity reliability. With electricity being the feedstock for the digital economy, power outages have devastating impact on companies and the economy. With the frequency and severity of power outages growing at an alarming rate the world over due to aging energy infrastructure and electricity networks, there is strong need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply for flawless functioning of modern digital equipment omnipresent in virtually every industry including residential/consumer, enterprise IT, industrial, commercial, telecom and datacenter environments. The world’s energy infrastructure is aging. Built during the beginning of the industrial revolution power generation utilities and distribution and transmission networks are aging especially in developed economies such as the United States and countries in Europe. In the U.S particularly, over 80% of power transmission lines and transformers are over 28 years old, highlighting creaking infrastructure as the biggest threat to stable and reliable energy supply. Similarly in Australia over 35% of coal fired power plants are aged over 45 years. Evidence of the crumbling infrastructure can be found in power transmission losses; grid breakdowns; rolling blackouts; inability to meet rising energy demand; and in the inability of aging infrastructure to withstand increasingly hostile weather conditions such as hurricanes, flooding, sea level rise and wildfires, among others. Under this scenario, addressing power-quality and electricity-reliability issues is a key concern of governments and is also the priority for industries to ensure optimum paybacks on their capital investments.
Governments’ worldwide are waking up to the necessity of upgrading the energy infrastructure to remain globally competitive; achieve energy security goals; reduce economic losses caused by Customer Minutes Lost (CML) due to power interruptions; and achieve energy sustainability targets. However, governments’ commitment to upgrade infrastructure is limited by budgetary deficits and lack of funds. In the United States, replacement cost of coal fired plants, transformers, and power lines will cost over US$890, US$1,580 and US$510 billion dollars respectively. Businesses and consumers are therefore investing in backup power solutions. Benefits of portable power generators for businesses and consumers include flexibility and plug and use benefits; ease-of-use; provides emergency power wherever and whenever needed; enables uninterrupted operation of business operations; protects sensitive equipment against voltage fluctuations in the power grid safeguard. Diesel generators are growing in demand as they the most fuel-efficient, cost-effective and reliable units available which have the added advantage of lower maintenance requirements. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 48.1% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Growth in the country is inspired by the growing number of smart homes and expanding manufacturing industry which is worst affected by power outages.
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 202
