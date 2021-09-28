Global Market for Oxygenators

Report Scope: This report serves as an ideal guide for the subscribers wishing to understand the oxygenator market extensively in terms of the science behind oxygenators, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers and competitors.

In this report, the market estimates are provided considering new sales of oxygenator machines for human use only.



This report provides an overview and the following information at a country level for various categories, as well as the distribution share and competitive landscape in the market -

- Comprehensive data related to the market revenue, company share and distribution share.

- Corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in the United States and other key countries’ oxygenator markets, which include a brief overview of the company, its business activities, and its hold or presence in the respective market. The selection of the companies is based on their operational presence and sales performance.

- A list of key products under development by key companies in which these products are being clinically investigated.



The market is segmented based on product type, type. surgical application, end user and geography. By product, the market is segmented as membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators. By type, the market is segmented by adult oxygenators and pediatric oxygenator. By surgical application, the market is segmented as respiratory, cardiac, extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) and others. By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers. By geography, the market is segmented as North America, including the United States, Mexico and Canada; Europe, including Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the Rest of South America; and the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables and 7 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for oxygenator medical devices used in the medical industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of this market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in cardiopulmonary surgeries

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for oxygenators, and corresponding market share analysis by product, type, application, end user, and geographic region

- Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for oxygenators, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for oxygenators in clinical diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global oxygenators market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Chalice Medical Ltd., Eurosets SRL, Livanova PLC, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft, Nipro Corp., Terumo Corp.



Summary:

In this report, comprehensive market sizing and analysis has been provided through segmenting the market into five types -

- By product.

- By type.

- By application.

- By end user.

- By region.



The global oxygenator market is anticipated to grow from $REDACTED in 2020 to $REDACTED in 2026, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Oxygenators have been considered to be quite effective as a tool for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide till date by doctors, healthcare providers and researchers across the globe.Oxygenators as medical device tools can be used in treating respiratory diseases and cardiac conditions and their availability across the globe would spur the growth in the usage of these devices.



This market is expected to witness a substantial growth with the latest technological advancements.

