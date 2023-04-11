The Global Market for Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) 2023-2033: 58 Companies Profiled
Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) is a biobased material composed of cellulose fibrils that have been separated from a source, typically wood pulp.
MFC has a large surface area, thus allowing the formation of more hydrogen bonds within the web, giving natural strength to new materials. When added to the manufacturing process they produce a wide range of enhancements including:
increased tensile strength.
improved barrier properties.
smoother surfaces.
improved printability.
reduced porosity.
improved web density.
increased web consolidation.
Report contents include:
Technology analysis including properties, benefits, other cellulose-based advanced biomaterials and pricing.
Production capacities in metric tons.
Global market demand 2018-2033, by market, in metric tons. Markets covered include paperboards & packaging, textiles, personal care and paints & coatings, plus analysis of new markets including batteries.
Market supply chain.
MFC products.
58 company profiles. Companies profiled include Borregaard Chemcell, Daicel Corporation, Fiberlean Technologies, Klabin, Norkse Skog, Sappi Biotech, Stora Enso, Suzano, UPM, Valmet and Zelfo Technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Feedstocks
1.2.1 Wood
1.2.2 Plant
1.2.3 Tunicate
1.2.4 Algae
1.2.5 Bacteria
1.3 Cellulose fibers
1.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
1.3.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants
1.3.2.1 Seed fibers
1.3.2.1.1 Cotton
1.3.2.1.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.2 Kapok
1.3.2.1.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.3 Luffa
1.3.2.2 Bast fibers
1.3.2.2.1 Jute
1.3.2.2.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.2 Hemp
1.3.2.2.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.3 Flax
1.3.2.2.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.4 Ramie
1.3.2.2.4.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.5 Kenaf
1.3.2.2.5.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3 Leaf fibers
1.3.2.3.1 Sisal
1.3.2.3.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3.2 Abaca
1.3.2.3.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4 Fruit fibers
1.3.2.4.1 Coir
1.3.2.4.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.2 Banana
1.3.2.4.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.3 Pineapple
1.3.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
1.3.2.5.1 Rice fiber
1.3.2.5.2 Corn
1.3.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed
1.3.2.6.1 Switch grass
1.3.2.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
1.3.2.6.3 Bamboo
1.3.2.6.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
1.3.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers
1.3.4 Ionic liquids
1.4 Cellulose nanofibers
1.4.1 Properties
1.4.2 Applications
1.5 Cellulose filaments
1.6 Pricing
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE MICROFIBERS) MARKET
2.1 Production capacities
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2033 (tons)
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Products
2.5 Paperboard and packaging
2.5.1 Market overview
2.5.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.6 Textiles
2.6.1 Market overview
2.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.7 Personal care
2.7.1 Market overview
2.7.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.8 Paints and coatings
2.8.1 Market overview
2.8.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.9 Other markets
3 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)
4 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
4.1 Report scope
4.2 Research methodology
5 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
525 Solutions, Inc.
BIO-LUTIONS International AG
Biotecam
Birla Cellulose
BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
Borregaard ChemCell
Cass Materials Pty Ltd
Cellucomp Ltd.
CH Bioforce
CIRC
Circular Systems
CreaFill Fibers Corporation
Daicel Corporation
Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Evrnu
Fiberlean Technologies
Freyzein
GenCrest Bio Products
HeiQ Materials AG
Honext Material SL
Infinited Fiber Company Oy
Inspidere B.V.
Ioncell Oy
Kelheim Fibres
Klabin S.A.
Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
Lenzing AG
LIST Technology AG
Lixea
Metsa Group
Nanollose Ltd
Noosa Fiber
Nordic Bioproducts Group
Norske Skog ASA
Orange Fiber S.r.l.
Organic Disposables
Panasonic
Re:newcell
Releaf Paper
Rise Innventia AB
Sappi Limited
SaXcell BV
Simplifyber, Inc.
Smartfiber AG
Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
Spinnova Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj
Suzano (Woodspin)
The Hurd Co
TreeToTextile
UPM Biocomposites
Valmet Oyj
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Weidmann Fiber Technology
Woodly Ltd.
Worn Again Technologies
Zelfo Technology GmbH
