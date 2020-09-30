The global market for Industrial Cleaning is projected to reach US$65.5 billion by 2025

driven by the growing focus shed on maintaining clean and healthy work environments as manufacturing companies seek to increase worker productivity and well-being and enhance manufacturing quality and standards.

Build-up of dirt, chemicals, solvents, mold, pathogens and other pollutants in plant floors can pose serious health hazards for workers, costing manufacturing companies billions of dollars in lost productivity and health reimbursements for sick or ill workers. In addition to worker health, manufacturing machines and equipment are also prone to failures and breakdowns when regular cleaning is not undertaken. Cleaning of industrial equipment reduces wear and tear and protects capital investments. Given of importance of cleaning and decontamination, a growing number of companies are investing in professional cleaning services and products. In an industrial setting cleaning is most often required in plant floor, assembly lines, air ducts, exhaust pipes, dust collectors, hood exhaust systems, heat exchanger and tube cleaning, vessel and tank cleaning, chemical cleanup, among numerous others. Benefits of regular cleaning and decontamination include maximum worker productivity, reduced machine downtime, reduced risk of infections, and elimination of contaminants in manufactured products, and higher profit turnover. Depending upon the application area several types of chemical solvents are available in the market including oxygenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents (aliphatic solvents, aromatic solvents), halogenated solvents, surfactants, pH regulators, among others.



A key trend in the market is the growing replacement of petroleum-based solvents with greener alternatives with eco-friendly benefits. Stringent VOC emission regulations, growing corporate environmental stewardship and growing body of evidence from scientific studies linking toxic, mainstream chemicals with asthma, cancer and increased birth defects, are key factors driving the migration towards greener products. Benefits of "Green Industrial Cleaning" include ensures conformance to air quality & other environmental standards; they are free from antibacterial ingredients and carry reduced risk of bacterial resistance to antibiotics; and organic and natural ingredients are cost effective & sustainable. To ensure biodegradability, manufacturers are replacing diethanolamine, terpenes, triclosan with baking soda, vinegar and lemon juice. The United States and Europe represent the largest markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the countrys well developed industrial sector ranging from petroleum, chemical, power, machinery, coal, factories, food, textile, and warehouses, among others. This together with the industrys focus on operational excellence is spurring opportunities in this market. The focus on regular maintenance and affordable cleaning has already help shape a massive cleaning service market in the country. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.6% CAGR led by India, and other Southeast Asian countries.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction

A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products

Chelating Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

pH Regulators

Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview

Outlook

Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial,

Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors

Surfactants Hold Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities

Competition: A Fragmented Market

Industrial Cleaning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

Diversey, Inc. (USA)

Dow, Inc. (USA)

Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L. (Spain)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Neos Company Limited (Japan)

Pilot Chemical Company (USA)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)

Stepan Company (USA)

WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and

Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the

Market

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning

Industry?s Leading Certification Provider

Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)

The ISSA Clean Standards

State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for

Industrial Cleaners Growth

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry

Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within

Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of

Electronic Device

Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies

With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures

Turn to Safer Alternatives

Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products

Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand

for Green Chemicals

Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth

Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray

Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry

Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry

Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of

Harmful Bacteria

An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting

Cleaning Franchise Businesses

Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry

Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?

Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present

Challenges for the Sector

Innovations and Advancements

A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations

Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry

Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting

the Industry

Green Cleaning: An Important Trend

Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations

Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the

Industrial Cleaning Market

Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?

Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Cleaning Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

US Janitorial & Housekeeping Cleaning Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment

US Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment

Positive Economic Outlook and Demand from Various Applications

Drive Market Growth

Chemical-free Cleaning Solutions Gains Traction

Stringent Sanitizing Rules Drive Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Food Service Industry Offers Huge Market Opportunities

Favorable Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for Market Adoption

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail &

Food Service and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

A Mature Industrial Cleaning Products Market

Major Challenges in Food Processing and Service Industries

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Burgeoning Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors Drive Market

Adoption

Rising Importance of Cleanliness & Sanitation in Industrial

Environments to Aid Growth

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Cleaning Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Food & Drinks Processing Industry

Heightened Hygiene Standards Sustain Growth in the European Market

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail &

Food Service and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents,

Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing &

Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail &

Food Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Developing Countries Offer Significant Prospects



