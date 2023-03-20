Global Maritime Analytics Market Size & Analysis
Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc., Laros Technologies Pty Ltd, ABB Limited, U-MING Marine Transport Corp, Eniram Ltd, ProGen Business Solution, Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd., and Inmarsat PLC, among others, are some of the key players in the maritime analytics market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Maritime Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
As per the application outlook, the predictive and prescriptive maintenance segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the end-user outlook, the commercial segment holds the largest share of the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc., Laros Technologies Pty Ltd, ABB Limited, U-MING Marine Transport Corp, Eniram Ltd, ProGen Business Solution, Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd., and Inmarsat PLC, among others, are some of the key players in the maritime analytics market.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/maritime-analytics-market-3856
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Predictive & Prescriptive Maintenance
Voyage Operations
Fleet Management
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Government
Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Maritime Analytics Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com