Global Marine Propellers Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Propellers Industry"



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Marine Propellers Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marine Propellers estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Propellers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thrusters segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

- The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.Other Types Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$722.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$913.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Global Marine Propellers Market under the COVID-19 Lens

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump

Impacting the Value Chain

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in

the US by Age Group: 2019

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Marine Propellers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

127 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry to Offer

Strong Hope

Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 5: Global Marine Propellers Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Propellers,

Thrusters, and Other Types

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 6: Global Marine Propellers Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Merchant Ships,

Naval Ships, Recreational Boats, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Marine Propellers Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Marine Propellers Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

China to Record Strong Growth in Controllable Pitch Marine

Propellers Market

Introduction to Marine Propellers

Propeller Construction, Classification and Materials Used

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Propeller of The Future

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for

Marine Propellers

EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine

Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine

Propellers Market

Dual-Fuel Combustion Engines Suitable for Deep Sea Fleet

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for

Marine Propellers for Merchant Ships

EXHIBIT 11: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton

Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical

Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business

Case

EXHIBIT 12: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

Naval Ship Propellers: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through

2025

EXHIBIT 14: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Rising Naval Ship Orders Bodes Well for the Naval Ship

Propeller Market

Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for

Growth in the Propellers Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global % Share Breakdown of Boat Fleets in

Operation by Type for the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 16: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years

2010, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021E

Easing of Restrictions Witness a Quick Recovery of Recreational

Boating Bringing Hope & Cheer for the Propeller Industry

EXHIBIT 17: Increased Indulgence in Boating Pleasure Opens New

Growth Avenues for Boat Manufacturing, Parts/Components:

Global Spending on Leisure Boats (In US$ Million) for Years

2020, 2023 & 2026

Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to

Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities

EXHIBIT 18: Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE

Suppliers of Propeller Systems: Global Number of Superyachts

100 FT or Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class

EXHIBIT 19: Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019

EXHIBIT 20: Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth

Individuals: 2019

Robust International Trade in Fisheries to Push Demand for

Fishing Boats

EXHIBIT 21: Rising Seafood Consumption Brings a String of

Opportunities for Commercial Open Catch Fishing Equipment

Including Boats: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg

Per Person) by Region for 2020 & 2027

Focus on Modernizing Aging Fishing Boats & Expanding Fishing

Fleets to Benefit All in the Boat Manufacturing Value Chain

including Propellers

EXHIBIT 22: Aging Fishing Boats Trigger Replacement Demand,

Bringing in the Promise of Higher New Manufacturing Orders:

Average Age of Fishing Boats & Vessels Worldwide (In Years)

As of the Year 2020

Select Boat Propellers Ruling the Roost in the Market



