Global Marine Propellers Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

·26 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Marine Propellers Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marine Propellers estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Propellers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thrusters segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
- The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.Other Types Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$722.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$913.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 127 Featured)
Brunswick Corporation
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
MAN Energy Solutions SE
Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH
Mercury Marine
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
MOTH
Nakashima Propeller Co. Ltd.
Rolls-Royce Holdings
Schaffran Propeller + Service GmbH
Schottel GmbH
Teignbridge Propellers International Limited
Veem Ltd.
AB Volvo
Wartsila


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Global Marine Propellers Market under the COVID-19 Lens
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump
Impacting the Value Chain
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in
the US by Age Group: 2019
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 4: Marine Propellers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
127 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry to Offer
Strong Hope
Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 5: Global Marine Propellers Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Propellers,
Thrusters, and Other Types
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 6: Global Marine Propellers Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Merchant Ships,
Naval Ships, Recreational Boats, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Marine Propellers Market by Region (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Marine Propellers Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
China to Record Strong Growth in Controllable Pitch Marine
Propellers Market
Introduction to Marine Propellers
Propeller Construction, Classification and Materials Used
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Propeller of The Future
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Marine Propellers
EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine
Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine
Propellers Market
Dual-Fuel Combustion Engines Suitable for Deep Sea Fleet
Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for
Marine Propellers for Merchant Ships
EXHIBIT 11: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical
Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business
Case
EXHIBIT 12: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
Naval Ship Propellers: Projected Defense Budget (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 13: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
EXHIBIT 14: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
Rising Naval Ship Orders Bodes Well for the Naval Ship
Propeller Market
Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for
Growth in the Propellers Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global % Share Breakdown of Boat Fleets in
Operation by Type for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 16: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years
2010, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021E
Easing of Restrictions Witness a Quick Recovery of Recreational
Boating Bringing Hope & Cheer for the Propeller Industry
EXHIBIT 17: Increased Indulgence in Boating Pleasure Opens New
Growth Avenues for Boat Manufacturing, Parts/Components:
Global Spending on Leisure Boats (In US$ Million) for Years
2020, 2023 & 2026
Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to
Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities
EXHIBIT 18: Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE
Suppliers of Propeller Systems: Global Number of Superyachts
100 FT or Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
EXHIBIT 19: Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019
EXHIBIT 20: Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth
Individuals: 2019
Robust International Trade in Fisheries to Push Demand for
Fishing Boats
EXHIBIT 21: Rising Seafood Consumption Brings a String of
Opportunities for Commercial Open Catch Fishing Equipment
Including Boats: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg
Per Person) by Region for 2020 & 2027
Focus on Modernizing Aging Fishing Boats & Expanding Fishing
Fleets to Benefit All in the Boat Manufacturing Value Chain
including Propellers
EXHIBIT 22: Aging Fishing Boats Trigger Replacement Demand,
Bringing in the Promise of Higher New Manufacturing Orders:
Average Age of Fishing Boats & Vessels Worldwide (In Years)
As of the Year 2020
Select Boat Propellers Ruling the Roost in the Market

