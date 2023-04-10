Global Marine Coatings Market to Grow by $4.4 Billion 2023-2027
The marine coatings market is forecast to grow by USD 4472.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report on the marine coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of shipbuilding industry, increase in marine trading and logistics activities, and increase in naval expenditures.
The marine coatings market is segmented as below:
By Application
Coastal
Deepsea
Containers
Offshore house
Others
By Type
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Others
By Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
South America
This study identifies the shift toward green marine coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the marine coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in technology and increasing inorganic growth strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the marine coatings market covers the following areas:
Marine coatings market sizing
Marine coatings market forecast
Marine coatings market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marine coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Baril Coatings BV, BASF SE, Berger Paints, Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A., Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., MCU Coatings International, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Protexion LLP, RPM International Inc., Seal for Life Group, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the marine coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
