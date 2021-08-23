Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2021: Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mannequin-Based Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027.

Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR



The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$876.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.2% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Patient Safety

Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation

Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction

Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation

Market Challenges

High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-based Simulation

Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools

Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training

Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training

Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance

Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery

Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology

Innovations in Patient Simulators

Virtual Medical Training - Potential to Replace Mannequin-based Simulation

World 15-Year Perspective for Mannequin-Based Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

