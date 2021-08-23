Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2021: Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential
Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027.
Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 27.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR
The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$876.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.2% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mannequin - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Simulation Training
Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician Training
Growth Drivers
Increasing Focus on Patient Safety
Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation
Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction
Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation
Market Challenges
High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin-based Simulation
Competition
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)
3D Systems (USA)
CAE Healthcare (Canada)
Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA)
Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway)
Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK)
Mentice AB (Sweden)
Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China)
Simulab Corporation (USA)
Simulaids, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training
Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
Innovations in Patient Simulators
Virtual Medical Training - Potential to Replace Mannequin-based Simulation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World 15-Year Perspective for Mannequin-Based Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
