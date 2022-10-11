Global Manned Guarding Services Market to Reach $243.4 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Manned Guarding Services estimated at US$181.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$243.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$75.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Manned Guarding Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured)
Allied Universal
Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd.
The Brink`s Company
G4S plc
Gurkha Security Services
ICTS Europe S.A.
Plus Security
Prosegur
Securitas AB
Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.
Transguard Group.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services
Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding
Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market
Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/
Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services
Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace
Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years
Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies
Recent Market Activity
Manned Guarding Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allied Universal (USA)
Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (UK)
The Brink’s Company (USA)
G4S plc (UK)
Gurkha Security Services (UK)
ICTS Europe S.A. (France)
Plus Security (UK)
Prosegur (Spain)
Securitas AB (Sweden)
Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. (India)
Transguard Group (UAE)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile
Environment for Manned Guarding Services Market
Rising Number of Break-Ins, Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies:
Primary Growth Driver
Industrial Sector: Major End-Use Vertical
Commercial Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing Market
Banks & Financial Institutions Extend Lucrative Opportunities
Corporate Office Security Steers Overall Momentum
Property Developers Leverage Manned Guarding Services to Ensure
Security
Manned Guarding Services Find Increasing Adoption in Healthcare
Industry
Retail Industry Invests in Manned Guarding Services to Reduce
Shrinkage and Other Losses
Pivotal Role of Security Manpower in Airports Bodes Well
Wedding Functions Emerge as New Business Niche
Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector
Urban Sprawl Encourages Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Convergence of IT and Manned Guarding: The Ongoing Trend
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Growing Importance of Electronic Security: Major Market Deterrent
Other Major Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United States: Major Market for Manned Guarding Services
Private Security Services Market: A Brief Review
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Persistent Security Needs of Corporate Entities Drives Manned
Guarding Market in Europe
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Growing Adoption in Retail & BFSI Bolsters Market Prospects in
Asia-Pacific
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
INDIA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Anticipated Growth in Private Security Market Augurs Well
Lucrative Opportunities for Market Participants
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
