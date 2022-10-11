Global Manned Guarding Services Market to Reach $243.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manned Guarding Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817587/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Manned Guarding Services Market to Reach $243.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Manned Guarding Services estimated at US$181.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$243.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$75.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
- The Manned Guarding Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured)
Allied Universal
Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd.
The Brink`s Company
G4S plc
Gurkha Security Services
ICTS Europe S.A.
Plus Security
Prosegur
Securitas AB
Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.
Transguard Group.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817587/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services
Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding
Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market
Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/
Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services
Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace
Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years
Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies
Recent Market Activity
Manned Guarding Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allied Universal (USA)
Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (UK)
The Brink’s Company (USA)
G4S plc (UK)
Gurkha Security Services (UK)
ICTS Europe S.A. (France)
Plus Security (UK)
Prosegur (Spain)
Securitas AB (Sweden)
Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. (India)
Transguard Group (UAE)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile
Environment for Manned Guarding Services Market
Rising Number of Break-Ins, Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies:
Primary Growth Driver
Industrial Sector: Major End-Use Vertical
Commercial Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing Market
Banks & Financial Institutions Extend Lucrative Opportunities
Corporate Office Security Steers Overall Momentum
Property Developers Leverage Manned Guarding Services to Ensure
Security
Manned Guarding Services Find Increasing Adoption in Healthcare
Industry
Retail Industry Invests in Manned Guarding Services to Reduce
Shrinkage and Other Losses
Pivotal Role of Security Manpower in Airports Bodes Well
Wedding Functions Emerge as New Business Niche
Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector
Urban Sprawl Encourages Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Convergence of IT and Manned Guarding: The Ongoing Trend
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Growing Importance of Electronic Security: Major Market Deterrent
Other Major Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United States: Major Market for Manned Guarding Services
Private Security Services Market: A Brief Review
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Persistent Security Needs of Corporate Entities Drives Manned
Guarding Market in Europe
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Growing Adoption in Retail & BFSI Bolsters Market Prospects in
Asia-Pacific
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Manned Guarding Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Anticipated Growth in Private Security Market Augurs Well
Lucrative Opportunities for Market Participants
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817587/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

    DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. “That’s the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment," Colts coach Frank Reich said of Gilmore, who also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal. “Isn’t it awesome you can have a game like that a

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003