Abstract: - Global Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody estimated at US$912.

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metabolic Markers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$406.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiac Markers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $246.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

- The Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

- Renal Markers Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

- In the global Renal Markers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$68.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$89.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$172.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Abbiotec, Inc.

Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

BioNTech

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cloud-clone corp.

Creative Diagnostics

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FiberCell Laboratories

Geno Technology Inc.

Genway Biotech, Inc.

LigaTrap

Merck KGaA

Phoenix Pharmaceuticals

Proteintech Group

Sino Biological Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ViroGen







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

