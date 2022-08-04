Global Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Outlook 2022 Top Countries Outlook and manufacturers with Impact of domestic and global market, Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth 2030

Proficient Market Insights
·12 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Malaysia Freight and Logistics

Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market provides detailed analysis of Market Overview, Drivers, Prospects, Potential Application. Also Malaysia Freight and Logistics Industry research report includes the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in manufacture cost-effective professional decisions. 1para para1 It moreover discussions about the Malaysia Freight and Logistics market size of different sections and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various investors, business leader, dealers, sellers, Study & media,SWOT analysis.

Majority of the population of the country is concentrated along the coastline of the country, which makes the logistics cost low. However, efficient transport links are needed, connecting the seaports and the cities through road and rail. According to the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), in 2016, Malaysia had the highest LPI score after Singapore in the Southeast Asian region. However, Thailand and Vietnam have overtaken Malaysia according to the LPI scores of 2018. The LPI rank of Malaysia among the 160 countries in the world declined to the 41st position in 2018 from 32nd position in 2016

2022 Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Report Contains: -

  • Complete overview of the global Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market

  • Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Malaysia Freight and Logistics markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

  • Description and analysis of Malaysia Freight and Logistics market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

  • impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Malaysia Freight and Logistics market and current trends in the enterprise

  • Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Deutsche Post DHL Group, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd - TASCO Berhad, Nippon Express Co. Ltd, CEVA Logistics, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, DB Schenker, Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DSV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation*, Domestic Companies, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd,  Pos Malaysia Bhd, CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad, Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad, Complete Logistic Services Bhd, GD Express Carrier Berhad, TransOcean Holdings Bhd, MMC Corporation Berhad, City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd, KTM Berhad, PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd*, SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd, Aramex PJSC, Jp Logistics Sdn Bhd, Taipanco Sdn Bhd, Skynet Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd, YCH Group Pte Ltd, JSI Logistics Sdn Bhd, FM Global Logistics, Swift Group, Nationwide Express Courier Services Bhd, Airpak Express (M) Sdn Bhd, DPEX Worldwide*

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/14275377?utm_medium=ng

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Malaysian freight and logistics market, which includes an assessment of the economy, contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation: -

The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years. With the rise of e-commerce in the country, companies are capitalizing on this emerging trend. The interest of the companies in emerging areas, such as cold chain logistics, last mile delivery services, etc. is growing, due to the high margins and rising demand. The economy of the country is expected to grow between 5% and 6%, driving the growth of the logistics industry further. As the growth of the logistics sector is expected to be positive in the future, there is much scope for improvement. To enable the logistics sector to handle greater volumes of freight, to speed up the time taken to deliver goods across the supply chains, and to lower the cost of this delivery, several improvements need to be made. While the logistics infrastructure of the country is improving, there is a need for continuous investment into infrastructure, such as port upgrades and expansion, road networks, and advanced information technology (IT) system.

"Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Freight and Logistics market.

Key Market Trends

Growing Maritime Sector - The Country Aims to Become a Transshipment Hub

Malaysia has a total coastline of 4,675 km (2,905 mi); Peninsular Malaysia has 2,068 km (1,285 mi) while East Malaysia has 2,607 km (1,620 mi) of coastline. Malaysia has the 29th longest coastline in the world. The prominent ports in Malaysia, which account for the major share of goods traded, are, namely, Port Klang, Johor Port, Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Kuantan Port, Penang Port, Bintulu Port, and Kemaman Port. The Malaysian shipping industry has been growing exponentially over the years. The strategic location of the ports of Malaysia, coupled with the low cost for docking, acts as a prominent driver for the market. In addition to its geographical advantage, the support of numerous shipyards, ports, and terminals presents opportunities to further develop the maritime economy of the country. Even though, the maritime industry in Malaysia faces rough waters owing to overcapacity and tight financing, opportunities are still aplenty.

The country’s strategic geographic location makes it an important transshipment hub. Port Klang, the major port of the country, is the most important transshipment hub, with almost 70% of the volume being transshipment. However, certain challenges exist for the ports of Malaysia; the delay in processes in cargo businesses has been effecting the logistics performance of the country, resulting in Malaysian ports losing to their regional competitors. PSA in Singapore, which is the second-largest container port in the world, is one of the most advanced ports that can handle huge amounts of cargo. Additionally, the change ofthe government in Malaysia is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s logistics sector in the future. With the change of government in Malaysia after six decades, the new government has announced some economic and financial reforms, such as abolishing GST, reducing excise duty, restoring the currency value of Ringgit, reducing the currency dependence on foreign workers, etc.

Halal Logistics - Emerging Sector

The halal market is fast becoming recognized as a vitally important emerging market. Safety and quality assurance are the reasons for halal products being widely recognized. The major market for halal products exists in Asia and the Middle East. There is a big potential for Malaysian companies to manufacture and export halal certified products to the global market. The country can promote itself as a halal gateway and attract investments in this sector. Lack of proper certification is one of the challenges in the halal industry. Kontena Nasional Bhd. (KNB) is a provider of end-to-end halal logistics services in Malaysia. The company holds the distinction of being the first logistics provider to receive the halal logistics provider certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in 2009.

As of August 2018, 42 countries worldwide have recognized JAKIM’s halal certification. Asian countries, such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong are the top countries demanding the JAKIM halal logistics certification. Nestle Malaysia has achieved enormous success as a halal hub and is the biggest producer of halal products for Nestle. This propelled Nestle to be one of the top vendors in the halal food market, which has, in turn, attracted the Brazillian food giant, BRF, to expand its halal food business to Malaysia and other ASEAN countries, in partnership with the Kuok Group.

Competitive Landscape

Currently, the Malaysian freight and logistics market landscape is fragmented with a large number of players. For instance, the trucking industry of the country is made of independent truckers and SMEs, who account for more than 70% of the market. However, the industry is expected to transform into a consolidated state in the future. In order to gain significant market share and serve the rising demand, the companies are adopting the merger and acquisition trend. Especially, the rise in e-commerce is resulting in vertical and horizontal consolidation among the logistics and e-commerce players, to gain scale and network.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –  https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275377?utm_medium=ng

Key Benefits of Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Industry Attractiveness and Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Technological Trends (Overview of Industry 4.0 in Malaysia and its Impact on the Logistics Sector)

4.7 Insights on the E-commerce Industry (Domestic and Cross-border E-commerce)

4.8 Insights on Cross-border Trucking, Intermodal Transportation, and Transit Trade though Malaysia

4.9 Spotlight - China-Europe Rail Freight Transport

4.10 Elaboration on Halal Logistics

4.11 Brief on Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) and China-Malaysia Bilateral Relations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY FUNCTION

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, Last Mile Logistics, Logistics Tech Developments, etc.

5.2 BY END USER

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments - FMCG included)

5.2.6 Other End Users (Telecommunications, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles, including Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements)

6.2.1 International Companies

6.2.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

6.2.1.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd - TASCO Berhad

6.2.1.3 Nippon Express Co. Ltd

6.2.1.4 CEVA Logistics

6.2.1.5 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

6.2.1.6 DB Schenker

6.2.1.7 Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

6.2.1.8 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.2.1.9 DSV

6.2.1.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.1.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

6.2.1.12 FedEx Corporation*

6.2.2 Domestic Companies

6.2.2.1 Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.2 Pos Malaysia Bhd

6.2.2.3 CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.4 Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad

6.2.2.5 Complete Logistic Services Bhd

6.2.2.6 GD Express Carrier Berhad

6.2.2.7 TransOcean Holdings Bhd

6.2.2.8 MMC Corporation Berhad

6.2.2.9 City-Link Express (M) Sdn Bhd

6.2.2.10 KTM Berhad

6.2.2.11 PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd*

6.2.3 Other companies (Key Information/Overview)

6.2.3.1 SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd, Aramex PJSC, Jp Logistics Sdn Bhd, Taipanco Sdn Bhd, Skynet Worldwide (M) Sdn Bhd, YCH Group Pte Ltd, JSI Logistics Sdn Bhd, FM Global Logistics, Swift Group, Nationwide Express Courier Services Bhd, Airpak Express (M) Sdn Bhd, DPEX Worldwide*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

8.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity and Region

8.2 Insights on Capital Flows

8.3 Economic Statistics - Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy

8.4 External Trade Statistics - Export and Import, by Product

8.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

8.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

8.7 List of Prospective Clients for Logistics Service Providers

Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/14275377?utm_medium=ng

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w