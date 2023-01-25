The Global Machine Vision Cameras Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period

The eyes of visual quality inspection systems are machine vision cameras. Cameras and machine vision technologies enhance performance by automating processes, accelerating their speed and throughput, and improving their precision, predictability, and repeatability.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Vision Cameras Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Sensor Type, By Application, By Platform Type, By Vision Type, By Camera Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028"


Continuous quality assessments, which enable the rejection of faults and the discovery of process deviation, are also made feasible by camera-based inspection. For quality control applications, machine vision systems and cameras can be especially effective at various tasks, such as gauging, directing, identifying, and inspecting.

Machine vision cameras also enable a level of automation, reliability, consistency, and accuracy that is always present and goes beyond the range of human perception. Robots also often use Meraki cameras and Meraki MV2, which are ideal for jobs that are challenging, dangerous, or tiresome for human workers.

For various imaging applications, including machine vision or machine automation, cameras take pictures of the studied items or locations. Imaging lenses interact with cameras, which are imaging components.

They have sensors to capture images of the light that the imaging lenses concentrate on. Many different image sensor formats, like CCD or CMOS sensors, are used in constructing cameras and are appropriate for every imaging application. They are extensively utilized in microscopy, object flow management, and production control.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market was primarily affected by several challenges, including a shortage of experienced laborers and project delays or cancellations resulting from partial or total lockdowns worldwide. Additionally, the global machine vision camera market is becoming stronger post-COVID-19 due to the spike in demand for machines in non-industrial sectors. However, it’s anticipated that COVID-19’s detrimental effects on the market for machine vision cameras will only last a short while. On the other hand, a strong rebound is projected for the market by late 2022 due to the high demand for consumer electronics. Additionally, it is anticipated that the current pandemic will increase demand for machine vision camera systems and services, opening up the potential for market expansion.

Market Growth Factors

Emergence Of Many New Technologies

The market for 3D imaging has grown to be a mature and strong component of machine vision, with both new and updated systems and components for vital advanced automation activities like metrology, inspection, and guidance. With improvements in this form of imaging’s dependability, accuracy, and usability, use cases are growing. These and other factors are fueling the market for machine vision cameras.

Utilization Of 3D Machine Vision Cameras In Manufacturing Sector

3D Machine Vision Cameras are used in various industrial applications. For example, the pharmaceutical business uses vision technology to inspect the production process and product quality using the presence and absence principle. Blister pack inspection using a 3D machine vision camera system is also possible for reading labels, and identifying half-tablets, missing tablets, damaged tablets, and tablet colours. The light is activated by the pack moving along the conveyor, and the camera which takes pictures of the pack and any flaws causes the pack to be automatically removed from the production line. The need for machine vision cameras is increasing due to the growing use of machine vision in manufacturing.

Market Restraining Factors

Users’ Lack Of Knowledge And System Stability

Robotic vision technology is evolving quickly, with new innovations appearing regularly and new solutions coming on the market very quickly to help solve automation issues easier. The robotic vision market has witnessed the development of more improved sensors in the last ten years, including larger and smaller sensors with smaller pixels, more accurate software platforms, and illumination that is getting brighter and more effective. Because vision systems are not made for industrial use, this detrimental impact the market for machine vision cameras.

End User Outlook

Based on end user, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is classified into Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Packaging, Industrial, and Others. During 2021, the healthcare segment significantly increased its revenue share in the market. Machine vision camera makers build their products to be strong and long-lasting enough for use in medical imaging. Machine vision cameras are made to offer superior stability and repeatability of imaging data in comparison to consumer digital cameras. Digital solid imaging tools can provide a detailed disease image and help with an earlier diagnosis.

Vision Type Outlook

Based on vision type, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is classified into 3D Vision, 2D Vision, and 1D Vision. Regarding revenue share, 2D vision is leading the market in 2021. Digital cameras were utilized in 2D machine vision to take pictures of objects. A two-dimensional (X, Y) map of the reflected intensity is recorded and analyzed using 2D machine vision. Usually, processing involves comparing intensity fluctuations (contrast).

Sensor Type Outlook

Based on sensor type, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is classified into CMOS Sensor-based cameras and CCD Sensor-based cameras. The CCD Sensors are expected to have the substantial revenue share in 2021. Cheap CCD sensors are available. They benefit from having an excellent price/quality ratio. However, its inspection spectrum is only sensitive to visible things. They also have the drawback of having a lot of parasitic electrons that dramatically increase with temperature and are extremely glare-sensitive.

Platform Type Outlook

Based on platform type, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is classified into Smart Camera, PC based Camera, Wireless Camera, and Wearable Cameras. The market segment with the significant revenue share in 2021 was smart cameras. A machine vision system known as a smart camera (sensor), intelligent camera (sensor), smart vision (sensor), smart optical (sensor), smart optical (sensor), smart visual (sensor), or smart visual (sensor) is capable of extracting application-specific information from the captured images, as well as creating event descriptions or deciding that are utilized in an intelligent and automated manner.

Camera Type Outlook

Based on camera type, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is divided into Line Scan, Area Scan, and 3D Scan cameras. Area Scan will have a significant revenue share in 2021. The majority of applications employ area scan cameras for image acquisition. One exposure cycle can provide a typical two-dimensional image because of the camera’s sensor’s vast matrix of image pixels. Different detector characteristics, such as technical elements like various sensitivity, image refresh rates, pixel sizes, selection and trigger modes, noise behavior, etc., can be employed for area scan cameras depending on the sensor used.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is divided into the categories of Quality Assurance & Inspection, Position Guidance, Measurement, Identification, and Others. The identification segment demonstrated the market’s significant sales shared in 2021. A machine vision camera for part identification and recognition can read letters printed on parts, labels, and packages in addition to barcodes (1-D), data matrix codes (2-D), direct part marks (DPM), and barcodes. While an optical character verification (OCV) system verifies the existence of a character string, an optical character recognition (OCR) system recognizes alphanumeric characters with no prior information.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the Machine Vision Cameras Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific region emerged as a largest region in the Machine Vision Cameras market due to the growing demand for consumer electronics products and swift development in the medical & life sciences industry in this region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. With the availability of low-cost labor and the presence of various manufacturing facilities by several global companies like Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Sony Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, the organic CMOS image sensor market would improve the productivity in this region.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Machine Vision Cameras Market. Companies such as Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Machine Vision Cameras Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco), Sick AG, Microsoft Corporation, Ametek, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Machine Vision Cameras Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Aug-2022: SICK AG joined hands with Aeva, a Sensing perception system developer. Through this collaboration, the company aimed at bringing Aeva’s frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) 4D lidar to various industrial sensing applications. Aeva’s FMCW 4D lidar technology delivers high dynamic range performance to perceive low and high-reflectivity objects within the same measurement without edge effects.

Oct-2020: SICK joined hands with Microsoft, engaged in producing computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Through this partnership, the company aimed at enhancing its Visionary-T camera product line with Azure Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge capabilities.

Product Launch and Product Expansions:

Nov-2022: Cognex Corporation released a series of Modular Vision Tunnels designed for high-speed, high-throughput logistics operations. Modular Vision Tunnels would offer fast installation and easy retrofits ensuring distribution centers achieve their expected levels of capacity and accuracy.

Mar-2022: Basler AG expanded its 3D imaging product line by adding industrial-grade stereo camera series to its product portfolio. With five model variants available in basic distances of 65 millimeters and 160 millimeters, all cameras are installed with modular software packages for robotics applications. Through this launch, the company aimed at providing support to its customers and to address the many challenges associated with robot-based automation.

Mar-2022: Keyence introduced the LM Series, a new image dimension measurement system, with an accuracy of ±0.7?m. The LM series consists auto-focus function that eliminates the need to put items precisely positioned and ensures accurate focus irrespective of operator experience. With this launch, the company extended its precision measurement technologies portfolio.

Feb-2022: Cognex Corporation unveiled DataMan® 280 series fixed-mount barcode readers. The DataMan 280 is engineered to solve a broad range of ID applications, including tough 1D, 2D, and Direct Part Mark (DPM) code applications in manufacturing and logistics. With this launch, the company aimed at allowing its users to read complex barcodes reliably while improving overall equipment effectiveness.

Oct-2021: Omron Automation Americas, a subsidiary of Omron corporation, introduced the PCB inspection system "VT-S10 series. The VT-S10 series features imaging techniques and AI to automate the high-precision inspection process for electronic assemblies, minimizing skill-level requirements and maximizing the performance.

May-2021: Keyence released an update to its IM-8000 model, which now comes with a rotary unit. The new IM-8000 model allows 360-degree measurement capability on both turned and machined parts and it is fitted with a 20-megapixel CMOS Sensor and a new algorithm for stable edge detection.

Aug-2020: Omron Automation Americas, a subsidiary of Omron Corporation, unveiled FJ2 a complete machine vision solutions package for easy installation on PC-based systems. The FJ2 cameras come with metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) sensors and resolutions ranging from 0.4MP up to 5MP in both monochrome and color versions and frame rates as fast as 282 frames per second (FPS). The launch is aimed at helping Manufacturers needing quality control, such as PCB inspection, vehicle body inspection, or clinical laboratory specimen verification.

Jul-2020: Isra Vision unveiled ColorStar, a new module for its print inspection system. The product provides monitoring of the color accuracy of printed products with the help of Print inspection system which offers absolute color measurement data.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Dec-2022: Cognex completed the acquisition of SAC Sirius Advanced Cybernetics GmbH, a German provider of lighting technology. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its capabilities to identify challenging defects. Additionally, the acquisition would allow the company to accelerate its trajectory of development with electric vehicle battery manufacturers by providing computational lighting technologies.

Nov-2022: AMETEK took over Navitar, a company that designs, develops, and manufactures innovative optical solutions for clients and enterprises across the globe. The acquisition of Navitar complements the existing capabilities of the company which would strengthen its portfolio.

May-2022: Basler acquired Advanced Technologies, a distributor of machine vision technology. The acquisition is aimed at expanding its footprints and direct business activities in Europe.

Aug-2020: Microsoft completes he acquisition of Orions Systems, a pioneer in the development of large-scale, hybrid, smart vision systems. The acquisition of Orions Systems would bring additional technologies to the company that would allow retailers and other organizations to build and train their own AI models to learn from their physical spaces.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End User

• Manufacturing & Packaging

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others

By Sensor Type

• CMOS Sensor-based Cameras

• CCD Sensor-based Cameras

By Application

• Measurement

• Position Guidance

• Quality Assurance & Inspection

• Identification

• Others

By Platform Type

• PC based Camera

• Smart Camera

• Wireless Cameras & Wearable Cameras

By Vision Type

• 2D

• 3D

• Others

By Camera Type

• Line Scan

• Area Scan

• 3D Scan

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco)

• Sick AG

• Microsoft Corporation

• Ametek, Inc.

• Cognex Corporation

• Basler AG

• Omron Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• National Instruments Corporation

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
