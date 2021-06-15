The global lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8%

during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the technological advancements in lung cancer treatment, increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, growing trend of smoking tobacco, rising geriatric population, increasing emphasis on early diagnosis & treatment of cancers, and availability of reimbursement.

The surgical instruments segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the lung cancer surgery market, by surgical devices, during the forecast period“

Based on devices, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring & visualizing, and endosurgical equipment.In 2020, the surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest market share.



The rising prevalence & incidence of lung cancer, rising government support and funding, and the increasing adoption of surgical procedures for lung cancer treatment are the factors driving the market growth.



Minimally Invasive Surgeries segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on procedures, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries.In 2020, the thoracotomy segment accounted for the larger share of the lung cancer surgery market.



However, the minimally invasive surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing technological advancements, availability of reimbursement policies, and the increasing trend of robotic surgeries are the factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region lung cancer surgery market

The Asian market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of lung cancer, and rising trend of smoking tobacco.



