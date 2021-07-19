Abstract: Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$4. 3 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$2.

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sputum Cytology segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Lung Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$668.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$968.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$968.2 Million by the year 2027.



Molecular Tests Segment Corners a 14% Share in 2020



In the global Molecular Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$446.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$592.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)



Abbott Diagnostics

Core Laboratory

Dr Lal PathLabs

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NanoString Technologies

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

PlexBio Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN GmbH

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834219/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the

Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung

Cancer Types

Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests

Category to Witness High Growth

US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to

Witness Fastest Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the

Demand for Early Diagnoses

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth

Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers

New Potential Biomarker for Early Stage Lung Cancer Identified

in a Recent NCI Study (2019)

Advancements and Research Initiatives in Lung Cancer

Diagnostics Space

EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations

in NSCLC Patients

A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests

New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Recent Approvals

Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting

Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will

Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in

the Coming Years

High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking

Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer

Cigarette Consumption Per Year Per Person Across Select

Countries: 2016

Top 15 Countries with the Highest Smoking Rates: 2015

Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and

Symptoms

Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to

Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics

EXHIBIT 1: National Cancer Institute Research Funding for Lung

Cancer in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2017

Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

EXHIBIT 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Imaging Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Imaging Tests by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sputum Cytology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sputum Cytology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sputum Cytology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Tests

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Molecular Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopsy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopsy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopsy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Tests by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Small-Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(NSCLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (NSCLC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospital Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cancer Research Institutes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lung Cancer Stats

US Lung and Bronchus Cancer New Cases by Gender: 2019E

US Lung and Bronchus Cancer Deaths by Gender: 2019E

Incidence Rates* for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Gender, 2011-2015

Death Rates* for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Gender in the US,

2012-2016

Incidence Rates for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Race/Ethnicity,

2011-2015

Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage for Lung Cancer Screening

in the US

CY 2019 Medicare Physician Fee Payment Levels for Low Dose CT

Scan (LDCT) Screening

CY 2019 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS)

Payment Levels for Low Dose CT Scan (LDCT) Screening

Oncimmune?s EarlyCDT Lung to be commercialized in the US by

Biodesix (2019)

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging

Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital

Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and

Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging

Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital

Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging

Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital

Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and

Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and

Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests,

Biopsy and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and

Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell

Lung Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and

Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

EXHIBIT 3: UK Age-standardised Rate (per 100,00) of Lung Cancer

Cases by Gender: 1980-2035P

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular

Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Test - Imaging Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy

and Other Tests Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging

Tests, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Tests, Biopsy and Other Tests

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and

Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Lung Cancer Diagnostics by

Type - Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung

Cancer (SCLC) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Small-Cell Lung Cancer

(SCLC) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospital Laboratories, Cancer Research

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



