Global LTE Advanced Pro Market to Reach $358.4 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LTE Advanced Pro estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 72.2% over the period 2022-2030. NFV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 74.5% CAGR and reach US$259.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SDN segment is readjusted to a revised 67.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.7% CAGR
The LTE Advanced Pro market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 67.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 65.2% and 62.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Cavium
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd
- Intel Corporation
- LM Ericsson
- NEC Technologies India Private Limited
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Samsung
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
LTE Advanced Pro - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World LTE Advanced Pro Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NFV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for NFV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDN
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for SDN by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urban
Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Urban Areas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Spaces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rural Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Rural Areas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential Areas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Highways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Highways by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Locations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Locations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas,
Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores,
Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by Network
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for NFV and
SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE
Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public
Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways
and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced
Pro by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban
Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail
Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced
Pro by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas,
Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large
Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro
by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban
Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail
Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro
by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban
Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail
Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other
Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential
Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the
Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
