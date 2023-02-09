ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LTE Advanced Pro Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global LTE Advanced Pro Market to Reach $358.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LTE Advanced Pro estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$358.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 72.2% over the period 2022-2030. NFV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 74.5% CAGR and reach US$259.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SDN segment is readjusted to a revised 67.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 67.7% CAGR



The LTE Advanced Pro market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 67.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 65.2% and 62.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Cavium

- Ciena Corporation

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd

- Intel Corporation

- LM Ericsson

- NEC Technologies India Private Limited

- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

- Samsung

- ZTE Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

LTE Advanced Pro - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World LTE Advanced Pro Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for NFV

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for NFV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SDN

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for SDN by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urban

Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Urban Areas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Spaces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Spaces by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rural Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Rural Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Highways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Highways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Locations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Locations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas,

Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores,

Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by Network

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for NFV and

SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LTE

Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public

Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways

and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban

Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail

Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced

Pro by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Other Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas,

Residential Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large

Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

LTE Advanced Pro Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban

Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail

Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Network Technology - NFV and SDN -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro

by Network Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for NFV and SDN for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for LTE Advanced Pro by Location - Other Locations, Urban

Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential Areas, Retail

Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for LTE Advanced Pro

by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Other

Locations, Urban Areas, Public Spaces, Rural Areas, Residential

Areas, Retail Stores, Highways and Large Enterprises for the

Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



