Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $958 Million by 2026

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799027/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $958 Million by 2026

Low voltage industrial controls not only efficiently control machines and cut back on energy usage, but also ensure safety. Growth in the global is set to be driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization; popularity and adoption of renewable sources of energy; growing renovation, expansion works in distribution and transmission network; and increasing demand for electrical distribution systems that are safe and secure. Another key factor that is anticipated to drive long term growth is the use of industrial controls by the technology applications and devices market, which is witnessing growing demand, in turn causing the demand to increase for industrial controls. The low voltage industrial controls market also stands to benefit from the push towards energy efficient systems. Meanwhile, market growth will also be strengthened due to the rising demand for fuses, enclosure, change-over switches, residual current devices and several other switching systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Voltage Industrial Controls estimated at US$737.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$372.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Contactors & Relays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Low Voltage Industrial Controls market. Circuit breakers, used to control the abrupt increase and decrease in the supply of current to electrical devices, is the largest segment, driven by widespread use in the electrical devices market and escalating demand from smart city and other projects. A contactor may be defined as an electrically operated switch, designed for making or breaking contacts, which a traditional switch also does. However, its difference from a conventional switch is that it has an electromagnet to hold all contacts and functions like a relay. Relays are switches used primarily to protect equipment and come with two circuits namely, control and power circuits.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $170.5 Million by 2026

The Low Voltage Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$170.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$181.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Widespread adoption of LV industrial control systems in the US is mainly attributed to large manufacturing base, wider preference for advanced technology solutions in manufacturing environments, and federal regulations governing the manufacturing ecosystem. Another key market, China has rapidly transformed into a manufacturing hub, led primarily by rapidly flourishing infrastructural and industrial sector. Anticipated steady economic growth and rising GDP, favorable government policies, and rapid industrialization bodes well for the growth of LV industrial control systems in the country.

Motor Starters Segment to Reach $172.9 Million by 2026

A motor starter finds use in safely starting and shutting down a motor, while also reversing its direction. An electrical device somewhat similar to relays, a motor starter switches and shuts off power, while also providing protection from both overcurrent and low voltage situations in motors. In the global Motor Starters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Chint Group Co., Ltd.

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

  • General Electric Company

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • WEG S.A.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799027/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on the Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP and LV Industrial Controls
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Limited Market Opportunities Amid Subdued Industrial Activity
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q
2020, & 2Q 2020
Business Climate Indicator (BCI) in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
An Introduction to Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Controls
Circuit Breaker
Contactors & Relays
Motor Starters
Thermal Overload Relays
LV Industrial Controls: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Application:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Process
Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
and Other Applications
Effects of the Pandemic
Recent Market Activity
While Developed Regions Lead the LV industrial control
Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future
Growth
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
Analysis by Product Type: Circuit Breakers, the Largest Segment
World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Product (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays,
and Other Products
Low Voltage Industrial Controls - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Process Industry & Manufacturing: Major End-Use Verticals
Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019 through 2023
Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Sector
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:
Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
for April, July & December 2020
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Automation Trends Favor Growth
Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Low Voltage Sensor Technology for Easy Monitoring and Control
of Energy Sources
IoT Sensors Improve Functionality of Industrial Controls
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Increased Role of Automation in Automotive Industry Augurs Well
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Mining Sector Bodes Well
Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion in
the Long-Term

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circuit Breakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Circuit Breakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contactors & Relays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Contactors & Relays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Contactors & Relays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor Starters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Motor Starters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor Starters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Overload Relays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermal Overload Relays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Overload Relays
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Industrial Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor
Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Low Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process
Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage
Industrial Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal
Overload Relays and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Application - Process Industry,
Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Process Industry, Manufacturing,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low
Voltage Industrial Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers,
Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays,
Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Low Voltage Industrial
Controls by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799027/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Who is the new LOL champion?

    Riot Games revealed two big pieces of news for July, a new champion and a new event. What should we expect?

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • In Gee Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.