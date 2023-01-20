Global Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Market Report 2023: Long-term Forecasts to 2043 - Long Duration Energy Storage Brings Surprises, Major New Markets

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Markets 2023-2043: Grid, Microgrid Delayed Electricity 6 Hours to Seasonal" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Grids and microgrids waste precious wind and solar power at times of excess. That will get worse as they adopt a higher percentage notably of solar because it drops fastest in cost and is anyway best for emerging nations because they are mostly in the tropics.

The antidote is analysed in the uniquely comprehensive report, "Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Markets 2023-2043: Grid, Microgrid Delayed Electricity 6 Hours to Seasonal".

Free of excessive mathematics and nostalgia, the report gives deep commercial insights for investors, industry - from material suppliers to system operators - and other potential participants. See many new infograms, comparison charts, roadmaps and graphs, with terms explained both in the glossary and the text. Learn underinvested sectors and gaps in the market.

Two things matter most: the delay time to cover such things as solar dead at night, wind dead for weeks, and the duration of subsequent discharge at full rating which is a similar or somewhat lower figure taken as GWh divided by GW. It is a moving target. Today energy storage for 6-10 hours is a major new market but as the percentage of wind and solar in a system increases, longer needs become substantial.

For example, UK electricity prices jumped in 2020 partly because wind was dead for months. The need will change right up to seasonal storage for solar feeble in winter creating its own huge storage market within 15 years. Broadly speaking, the longer the delay the more electricity must be stored and therefore that costs must drop, eventually 90%. Your radically new approaches are eagerly sought, from materials to systems.

The report surfaces many surprises. For instance, some of the 11 main candidate technology families can perform both long and short-term storage in one system and some cannot. That should be factored into investment decisions. Almost continuous zero-emission sources are costed in isolation and starved of money but sometimes they can be lower cost - taken holistically - than a purely storage solution. Think advanced geothermal, ocean power, later solar from outer space and others in the report.

Another surprise is that there may even be a market for storage beyond seasonal. We have strategic oil and gas reserves stored for years and discharging for a month or two. As electricity takes over, it is both logical and potentially practicable to consider strategic electricity reserves.

Probable winning technologies are identified in the emerging $250 billion market, those with a large secondary opportunity and two losers. The report finds that some storage technologies are underfunded given their huge potential. One is pumped hydro storage reinvented for wider deployment - in mines, pressurised into rock, under water, even using heavy water up mere hills.

Citing research and interviews, the report shows why it is wrong to assume technologies such as compressed air cannot viably perform seasonal storage in due course but it identifies hidden environmental and other risks with some other strongly promoted options.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions
1.1. Purpose and scope of this report
1.2. Methodology of this analysis
1.3. Definition and need
1.4. LDES toolkit
1.5. Basic technology choices for LDES
1.6. Rating for LDES technology families against 20 funding and siting criteria
1.6.1 Nine technology families vs 17 criteria
1.6.2 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours for LDES technologies
1.6.3 Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies
1.7. Contenders for largest number of LDES sold
1.8. Lessons from relative investment by company and technology
1.9. Key conclusions
1.10. LDES roadmap 2023-2032

2. Introduction
2.1. Overview
2.2. Trending to 100% zero-emissions renewable power and increased intermittency of supply
2.3. Curtailment may increase: avoidance strategies
2.4. Electric power basics to 2050
2.5. Mitigating the long-term intermittency of wind and solar power without storage
2.6. The toolkit for zero-emission power distribution and LDES
2.7. Increased LDES interest in 2022/3 as zero-emissions electricity takes over
2.8. Lessons from 2022 UK Government awards
2.9. Advances wind power to reduce need for LDES
2.10. Photovoltaics evolution and potential to reduce intermittency
2.11. Conventional hydropower going nowhere
2.12. Consensus on LDES options
2.13. Underwater Energy Storage UWES with SWOT appraisal

3. Long duration energy storage LDES
3.1. LDES definition and purpose
3.2. Required storage characteristics
3.3. Possible timing of LDES mass adoption in grids, microgrids, buildings 2023-2043
3.4. Basic technology choices for LDES
3.5. LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time
3.6. LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time
3.7. Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies
3.8. Days storage vs amount MWh for LDES technologies
3.9. Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various days
3.10. Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies
3.11. LDES Council and publisher analysis of the technology of its members
3.12. LDES Council "technology provider" members' capabilities and dreams compared
3.13. Publisher's pie analysis of priorities and progress by LDES Council technology members
3.14. SWOT appraisal of long duration energy storage LDES 2023-2043

4. Compressed air CAES
4.1. Overview
4.2. Undersupply attracts clones
4.3. Market positioning of CAES
4.4. Parameter appraisal of CAES of LDES
4.5. CAES technology options
4.6. CAES manufacturers, projects and research
4.7. CAES profiles and appraisal of system designers and suppliers

5. Liquefied gas energy storage: Liquid air LAES or CO2
5.1. Overview
5.2. Principle of a liquid air energy storage system
5.3. Higher energy density but often higher LCOS than CAES
5.4. Hybrid LAES
5.5. Parameter appraisal of LAES for LDES
5.6. Increasing the LAES storage time and discharge duration
5.7. Highview Power UK with publisher's appraisal
5.8. Highview Power in Australia, Spain, Chile, USA
5.9. Phelas Germany
5.10. LAES research: Mitsubishi Hitachi, Linde, European Union, Others
5.11. SWOT appraisal for LAES for LDES
5.12. Energy Dome Italy - carbon dioxide storage

6. Redox flow battery energy storage RFB
6.1. Overview
6.2. Reality check - RFB success and failure in LDES
6.3. Parameter appraisal of RFB for LDES
6.4. Types of RFB
6.5. The vanadium RFB chemistry and basics of RFB cost reduction
6.6. Invinity Energy Systems Canada
6.7. Lockheed Martin USA
6.8. Iron reflow battery: ESS Inc.
6.9. Swanbarton floating organic RFB UK
6.10. Organic RFB design
6.11. Carbon capture reflow battery: Agora Energy Technologies
6.12. RFB research thrust
6.13. SWOT appraisal of RFB energy storage for LDES

7. Hydrogen, ammonia, methane intermediary LDES
7.1. Overview
7.2. Hydrogen compared to methane and ammonia for LDES
7.3. Beware vested interests
7.4. The hydrogen economy vs electricity
7.5. Sweet spot for chemical intermediary LDES
7.6. Calculating success based on questionable assumptions
7.7. Mining giants prudently progress many options
7.8. For buildings, all options together would be too expensive
7.9. Technologies for hydrogen storage
7.10. Parameter appraisal of hydrogen storage for LDES
7.11. SWOT appraisal of hydrogen, methane, ammonia for LDES

8. Pumped hydro conventional and reinvented
8.1. Conventional pumped hydro PHES
8.2. Reinvented pumped hydro

9. Solid gravity energy storage
9.1. Overview
9.2. ARES LLC USA with publisher's appraisal
9.3. Energy Vault Switzerland, USA with publisher's appraisal
9.4. Gravitricity UK with publisher's appraisal
9.5. SinkFloatSolutions France
9.6. Parameters appraisal of solid gravity energy storage SGES for LDES
9.7. SWOT appraisal of solid gravity storage SGES for LDES

10. Thermal storage ETES
10.1. Overview
10.2. Parameters appraisals of electric thermal energy storage ETES
10.3. LDES molten salt storage for concentrated solar: Chile, Australia, South Africa
10.4. Siemens Gamesa Germany and Stiesdal Denmark with publisher's appraisal
10.5. Antora USA with publisher's appraisal
10.6. SWOT appraisal of ETES for LDES

11. Advanced conventional construction battery ACCB for LDES
11.1. Overview
11.2. Parameters appraisal of conventional battery structure for LDES with new chemistries
11.3. Liquid metal - Ambri USA with publisher's appraisal
11.4. Enervenue USA nickel hydrogen battery with publisher's appraisal
11.5. Sodium-ion stationary batteries: China, India etc. with publisher's appraisal
11.6. Form Energy USA iron air with publisher's appraisal
11.7. SWOT appraisal of Na-ion and Fe-air for LDES



Companies Mentioned

  • AgoraEnergy Technologies

  • ALACAES

  • Altris

  • Ambri

  • Antora

  • APEXCAES

  • ARES

  • Azelio

  • Baker Hughes

  • BP

  • B9 Energy Storage

  • Breeze

  • BrenmillerEnergy

  • CAES

  • Cavern Energy

  • Cellcube

  • Ceres

  • Cheesecake Energy

  • Chevron

  • CNESA

  • Corre Energy

  • CPS Energy

  • Crondall Energy

  • E-zinc

  • Echogen

  • EnergyDome

  • EnergyVault

  • EnergyNest

  • Enervenue

  • Enlighten

  • EOS

  • ERCOT

  • ESSTechnology

  • Faradion

  • FormEnergy

  • Fortescue Metals Group

  • GE

  • Gravitricity

  • GreencoGroup

  • H2 Inc

  • HBI

  • Heatrix

  • Highview Power

  • HiNa

  • Hochtief

  • HuanengHighviewPower

  • Huisman

  • Hydrostor

  • IEA

  • ILIGroup

  • InnoEnergy

  • IOT Energy

  • InvinityEnergy Systems

  • JSC Uzbekhydroenergo

  • Kraft Block

  • Kyoto Group

  • Largo

  • Lazard

  • Linde

  • Lockheed martin

  • Locogen

  • Magnum

  • Malta

  • MAN Energy Solutions

  • Magaldi

  • Malta

  • MGA Thermal

  • MineStorage

  • MitsubishiHitachi

  • MSE International

  • Natron

  • Phelas

  • Primus Power

  • Quidnet Energy

  • Rcam Technologies

  • Redflow

  • Reliance Industries

  • RHEnergise

  • RyeDevelopment

  • SaltX Tech.

  • SchmidGroup

  • SensPumped Hydro Storage

  • SherwoodEnergy

  • SiemensEnergy

  • SinkFloatSolutions

  • Sintef

  • Stiesdah

  • Storelectric

  • StorEnTechnologies

  • StorTera

  • Storworks Power

  • Subsea7

  • Sumitomo Electrical Industries

  • Swanbarton

  • Terrastor

  • Tesla

  • Tiamat

  • Torc

  • UET

  • UniEnergy Techmologies

  • VFlowTech

  • Voith Hydro

  • VoltStorage

  • VRBEnergy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wollnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Stamkos hits major milestone as Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    VANCOUVER — Another messy defensive performance proved costly for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Canucks tried to claw their way back after surrendering four first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but couldn't make up the deficit and ultimately fell 5-2. “In our d zone, we made a lot of mistakes right off the bat. And before you knew it, they've got four on you," said Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. "That's the kind of team you can't make mistakes — and they were relatively crazy

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.