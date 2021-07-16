Global Load Break Switches Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: Global Load Break Switches Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Load Break Switches estimated at US$2.
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas-Insulated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Load Break Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$539 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Air-Insulated Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Air-Insulated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$287.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Load Break Switch
Definition
Types of Load Break Switch
Key End-Uses
Load Break Switch: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Gas Insulated Switches: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Type
Vacuum Load Breaking Switches Continue to Make Gains
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in
Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 1: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin
America Over the Period 2010-2030
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and
Upgrades in Developed Markets
Leading Players in the Load Breaking Switch Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Compact Load Break Switches Drive Market Growth
Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities to the
Market
Surge in Energy Consumption Leading to Rise in Power
Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 3: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 4: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by
End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,
Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in
Load Break Switch Market
EXHIBIT 6: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
New Investments in Power Distribution Sector and Refurbishment
of Aging Power Infrastructure Significantly Impact Growth
Trends
Slowing Oil & Gas Sector and Substitutes like Vacuum Circuit
Breaker Pose Challenges
High Cost Restrains Market Growth
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and
Distribution Infrastructure
